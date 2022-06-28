'The most amazing mummy': Tributes to Deborah James

Here are some more of the tributes that have arrived for Dame Deborah.

Radio DJ Adele Roberts - who yesterday revealed that she was free of bowel cancer - tweeted: "Thank you for being so strong for so long and helping others when you were in so much pain yourself."

TalkTV presenter Piers Morgan called the podcaster "a truly remarkable and inspiring woman".

And comedian Mark Watson said Dame Deborah was "a person of unbelievable tenacity".