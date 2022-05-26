Labour calls for long-term investment to cut energy costs
Labour’s Lisa Nandy said she supports the expected windfall
tax announcement, but added that the government needs long-term investment to combat
spiralling energy costs.
The shadow levelling up secretary told BBC
Breakfast the investment the country “desperately needs” must include things like retrofitting homes to make them more energy efficient.
Nandy said her party had been consistently urging the government to make long-term
investments and commitments to help bring bills down.
Quote Message: They had an opportunity to do it this week. They ducked it again, it's about time that we had a government that backed its people and started investing in the people in this country. from Lisa Nandy Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities
They had an opportunity to do it this week. They ducked it again, it's about time that we had a government that backed its people and started investing in the people in this country.
What is a windfall tax?
Chancellor Rishi Sunak is today expected to announce a windfall tax on oil and gas firms that could raise £7bn, as part of new measures to respond to people's soaring energy bills.
A windfall tax is a one-off levy on a company or group of companies benefiting from something they were not responsible for.
Oil and gas firms are getting much more money for their fuels than they were last year. Demand has increased as the world emerges from the pandemic and due to supply concerns following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
BP and Shell have both reported big profit increases.
Labour and other opposition parties have been calling for the tax. The idea was initially rejected by the government but a U-turn is now expected.
Government must help those most hard-pressed - Barclay
Steve Barclay has declined to confirm whether Chancellor Rishi Sunak will announce a windfall tax to help people with rising energy costs in his statement.
Speaking on BBC Breakfast, the Downing Street chief of staff said he would not discuss details ahead of the announcement in the House of Commons.
He added that the government must take measures to help people who are "particularly hard-pressed" by the spiking cost of living.
Quote Message: What I can tell you is we have said we recognise there's a significant challenge coming this autumn. We need to take targeted action to address that. from Steve Barclay Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster
What I can tell you is we have said we recognise there's a significant challenge coming this autumn. We need to take targeted action to address that.
Chancellor's statement due at 12:30
We've just heard a statement by Rishi Sunak on the Treasury's cost of living package is now due to take place at 12:30pm in the House of Commons.
We'll bring you full coverage of what he says.
Social supermarket 'gives that bit of hope'
The BBC has been hearing about the efforts of people in East
Anglia to save money to beat the cost of living crisis.
Residents of Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, have been benefiting
from a social supermarket run by Salvation Army volunteers.
The Sally Store sells food at low prices – and gives away
some for free – but aims to give people more choice than a foodbank.
One customer, Kelly Lee, says a shop like this “gives you
that bit of hope”.
She has three teenage children and is trying to pay off
debts, while also paying for shopping and household bills.
She says “some of that stress has gone” thanks to the shop’s
low prices which make sure she can still feed her family.
On her visit, she spent £5.70 and managed to also get four
lettuces and tomatoes for free.
Along the coast in Lowestoft, Suffolk, pawnbrokers are getting busier as people attempt to raise cash from their possessions.
Tracey, the manager of the Lowestoft branch of Cash Inn, says it’s common to see people crying as they leave the shop as they don’t really want to part with their heirlooms and sentimental items.
“I think we’re going to see more and more hardship,” she predicts.
The pawn shop’s owner Connor Smith says footfall is up across social groups – and that he’s seeing “more professional people come by”.
Millions of households could have hundreds of pounds knocked off their energy
bills this winter as part of an expected £10bn package to help people cope with soaring
prices.
The announcement comes as millions are facing an additional average £800 rise on their annual energy bill from October, which comes on top of a £700 increase on the typical bill that kicked in from April.
The measures are set to be announced
around lunchtime, with Chancellor Rishi Sunak due to make a statement in the
House of Commons.
The exact detail of what will
be in the relief package is not entirely known, but we have been told of some
things to expect:
Scrapping a plan for a £200 loan to
reduce energy bills from October, which would have had to have been be repaid
over five years
It will be replaced by a larger rebate – possibly even doubled -
which will not have to be repaid
Additional help for those on the lowest incomes is also expected
The measures are expected to be largely funded by a windfall tax on oil
and gas companies that could raise £7bn
New measures expected as millions await help
Thanks for joining our live coverage on the cost of living crisis, as an announcement is due from the government of a fresh package of support.
Millions of people around the UK
are already struggling with the soaring price of food, energy and other key
goods.
Inflation is running at around 9%,
a 40-year high, and forecasts only expect this to worsen as the year continues.
Stick with us for all the key Treasury announcements,
expert analysis and reaction from people around the country.
Scrapping a plan for a £200 loan to
reduce energy bills from October, which would have had to have been be repaid
over five years
It will be replaced by a larger rebate – possibly even doubled -
which will not have to be repaid
Additional help for those on the lowest incomes is also expected
The measures are expected to be largely funded by a windfall tax on oil
and gas companies that could raise £7bn
New measures expected as millions await help
Thanks for joining our live coverage on the cost of living crisis, as an announcement is due from the government of a fresh package of support.
Millions of people around the UK are already struggling with the soaring price of food, energy and other key goods.
Inflation is running at around 9%, a 40-year high, and forecasts only expect this to worsen as the year continues.
Stick with us for all the key Treasury announcements, expert analysis and reaction from people around the country.