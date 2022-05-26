Shaun Whitmore/BBC Copyright: Shaun Whitmore/BBC Kelly Lee is using a social supermarket amid financial struggles Image caption: Kelly Lee is using a social supermarket amid financial struggles

The BBC has been hearing about the efforts of people in East Anglia to save money to beat the cost of living crisis.

Residents of Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, have been benefiting from a social supermarket run by Salvation Army volunteers.

The Sally Store sells food at low prices – and gives away some for free – but aims to give people more choice than a foodbank.

One customer, Kelly Lee, says a shop like this “gives you that bit of hope”.

She has three teenage children and is trying to pay off debts, while also paying for shopping and household bills.

She says “some of that stress has gone” thanks to the shop’s low prices which make sure she can still feed her family.

On her visit, she spent £5.70 and managed to also get four lettuces and tomatoes for free.

Pawnshop owner Connor Smith and manager Tracey say they've seen increased footfall

Along the coast in Lowestoft, Suffolk, pawnbrokers are getting busier as people attempt to raise cash from their possessions.

Tracey, the manager of the Lowestoft branch of Cash Inn, says it’s common to see people crying as they leave the shop as they don’t really want to part with their heirlooms and sentimental items.

“I think we’re going to see more and more hardship,” she predicts.

The pawn shop’s owner Connor Smith says footfall is up across social groups – and that he’s seeing “more professional people come by”.

