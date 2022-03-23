BBC Copyright: BBC Carer Fatou Taylor says she may have to change jobs because of rising fuel prices - she needs her car to do her carer job Image caption: Carer Fatou Taylor says she may have to change jobs because of rising fuel prices - she needs her car to do her carer job

Fatou Taylor, a carer from Somerset, says she has considered switching jobs because of rising fuel costs.

"I used to be able to fill my car up for £36 but last week it was £56," she says. "That's a big difference.

"I need to be able to earn money to be able to run this car.

"If I don't have this car, I can't go anywhere. I can't do my job."

Fatou says she is "really passionate about care" and "enjoys the job".

But without help, she won't be able to stay on.