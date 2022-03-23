Live
Chancellor Rishi Sunak to deliver Spring Statement
What to expect from the Spring Statement | How could Sunak's plans affect you? | Is Rishi Sunak a tax cutter?
A cold winter in Europe in 2020 and 2021
A relatively windless summer in 2021 (making it difficult to generate wind energy)
Increased demand from Asia putting pressure on liquefied natural gas supplies
A cut to fuel duty to combat a record-breaking spike in prices at petrol pumps
Increasing pensions following government suspension of the triple lock
A boost to benefit payments
Delaying a planned increase to National Insurance payments.
'If I don't have this car, I can't do my job'
Fatou Taylor, a carer from Somerset, says she has considered switching jobs because of rising fuel costs.
"I used to be able to fill my car up for £36 but last week it was £56," she says. "That's a big difference.
"I need to be able to earn money to be able to run this car.
"If I don't have this car, I can't go anywhere. I can't do my job."
Fatou says she is "really passionate about care" and "enjoys the job".
But without help, she won't be able to stay on.
Don't expect a pandemic-style rescue this time
Faisal Islam
BBC Economics Editor
Though Britain is facing a cost of living crisis, the instinct of the chancellor is that he can only do so much.
Over the weekend the Rishi Sunak warned that he cannot protect the country from all the pressures arising out of the global wave of surging prices.
There may be some further help with energy bills, or a cut in the VAT on fuel or diesel.
And he may raise the amount you can earn before you start paying national insurance.
But that would be a smaller tax increase, not a cut.
The current cost of living crisis threatens to turn into an emergency. And although this could be a new normal lasting years, don't expect a pandemic-style rescue, this time.
What to expect from the Spring Statement
What's behind the cost of living crisis?
The main reason behind the cost of living crisis in the UK is the rising cost of energy.
Gas prices have risen sharply over the past year due to a worldwide squeeze on energy supplies caused by a number of factors, including:
On top of this, wholesale prices have risen even higher following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with Russia the world's largest natural gas exporter.
The UK is feeling the impact of these factors because about 85% of homes have gas central heating.
Around 18 million households on standard tariffs will see an average increase of £693 - from £1,277 to £1,971 per year.
'You have to think twice about what you buy'
Chris Oxley, who runs a plant nursery in Derby, says rising prices mean he is having to make careful decisions about his business.
"You have to think twice about what you buy and the prices of stuff," he says.
"The price of plants is going up because we import from Holland - it's horrendous."
Chris says his water rates and electric bills are going up, and it is hard to cover those costs.
"Obviously people aren't going to pay twice the price for what you sold them last year," he adds.
"You've got to put them up a little bit and hope you come through it."
How is the Ukraine war affecting UK prices?
Dharshini David
Economics Correspondent
Russia and Ukraine produce a third of the world’s wheat exports, a fifth of its gas and a tenth of its oil, not to mention manufacturing materials such as palladium, nickel and aluminium.
This is what will make the economic impact of this war painful globally. As disruption and sanctions bite, prices have soared.
With a sixth of diesel coming from Russia, the cost of filling up with that fuel is nearing £100. Petrol isn’t much cheaper; Russia accounts for 10% of our crude oil.
Wholesale gas costs are around 30% higher - pointing, if sustained, at a further surge in bills come the autumn. As we wean ourselves off Russian imports, those costs could rise.
We don’t really buy wheat from either nation but record prices on global markets, along with other costs prompted warnings of price hikes from food outlets Greggs and Dominos. Many others will follow; as the Chancellor acknowledges, there are “challenging times” ahead.
Five ways the Ukraine war could push up prices
Inflation hits new high ahead of Spring Statement
As the chancellor runs through his speech in No 11 this morning, news broke that inflation had hit a 30-year high.
Inflation is the rate at which prices rise, so, if a bottle of milk costs £1 and that rises by 5p, then milk inflation is 5%.
Prices rose by 6.2% in the 12 months to February as fuel, energy and food costs surged.
And the Bank of England thinks it could hit double digits this year.
Read more about the news here.
What might we hear from the chancellor?
While we won't know exactly what Rishi Sunak will announce until he gets to the dispatch box, there has been some information coming our way...
It’s understood the chancellor is considering options to ease the squeeze on budgets in the wake of rising energy costs and the war in Ukraine.
This could include:
What is the Spring Statement?
The Spring Statement gives the chancellor the opportunity to set out new figures on how the UK’s economy is doing and a chance to give an update to Parliament on progress made since his budget in October.
While it may not be as hefty as the Autumn statement, there is a lot of pressure on Rishi Sunak this time round to provide answers to the cost of living crisis, where people across the country are facing rising fuel, food and energy costs.
Read more about the statement here.
Good morning
Welcome to Westminster, for one of the big calendar events of the year - the chancellor's Spring Statement.
Rishi Sunak will give his economic update from about 12:30 GMT.
But stay with us in the meantime for the build-up, breaking news and analysis, as well as this week's bout between Boris Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Minister's Questions at noon.