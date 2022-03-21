Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe (c) with husband Richard and daughter Gabriella
  1. How did the UK secure Nazanin’s release?

    Chieftan tank
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Iran claimed the UK owed them £400m for a cancelled order of1,500 Chieftain tanks

    British foreign secretaries - including now-Prime Minister Boris Johnson - tried, and failed, to secure Nazanin's release for years.

    Her husband, Richard, says she was told she was being held to force the UK into settling a multi-million pound dispute dating back to the 1970s.

    Iran claimed the UK owed the country £400m as a result of a cancelled order for 1,500 British Chieftain tanks.

    After Nazanin's release, the now-Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the debt had been settled "in parallel" and "in full compliance with UK and international sanctions and all legal obligations".

    She also said that negotiations had been taking place over the past few months with Iran, with the help of the Gulf state of Oman.

    You can read more about how negotiations played out here.

  2. How a family visit to Iran turned into a nightmare

    Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and her daughter Gabriella
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Before her arrest, British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe lived in London with her daughter Gabriella and her husband Richard Ratcliffe, working as a project manager for the charity Thomson Reuters Foundation.

    In 2016, she travelled with her baby daughter to visit her parents in Tehran and celebrate the Iranian new year.

    But when she returned to the airport to head home a fortnight later, she was arrested by members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard.

    Nazanin was accused of plotting to topple the government in Tehran and leading a "foreign-linked hostile network" – accusations she has always denied.

    What followed were trials, lengthy jail sentences, house arrests and years away from her home and family.

    After years of campaigning and months of talks between the UK Foreign Office and Tehran, Nazanin was released alongside fellow British-Iranian Anoosheh Ashoori last week, and both were reunited with their families in the early hours of Thursday morning.

    You can read more about her experience here.

  3. Nazanin press conference at 12:00 GMT

    Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
    Copyright: Family handout

    Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe will appear in front of the world’s press today for the first time since her release from Iran.

    The 43-year-old returned home last week having been detained for nearly six years by the Iranian government.

    She will give a press conference at midday from the UK Parliament alongside her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, who campaigned tirelessly to secure her release.

    We will bring you all the updates here, so do stay with us.

