British foreign secretaries - including now-Prime Minister Boris Johnson - tried, and failed, to secure Nazanin's release for years.

Her husband, Richard, says she was told she was being held to force the UK into settling a multi-million pound dispute dating back to the 1970s.

Iran claimed the UK owed the country £400m as a result of a cancelled order for 1,500 British Chieftain tanks.

After Nazanin's release, the now-Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the debt had been settled "in parallel" and "in full compliance with UK and international sanctions and all legal obligations".

She also said that negotiations had been taking place over the past few months with Iran, with the help of the Gulf state of Oman.

