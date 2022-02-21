Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Today could mark a big moment in the UK’s handling of the pandemic.

Boris Johnson is to set out his plans today to scrap all remaining Covid legal restrictions in England - including the requirement to self-isolate.

He will present the proposals to his Cabinet of ministers this morning, before updating MPs this afternoon.

The PM is expected to say “now is the time” to remove the measures and bring the country "towards a return to normality".

But some experts think he's acting too quickly and have urged caution.

And Labour has questioned plans to reduce free testing.

We don’t know what the PM will say on lateral flow testing yet – there’s been speculation that free tests could be scrapped, so that’s one thing to watch out for.

