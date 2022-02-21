Today could mark a big moment in the UK’s handling of the\npandemic. Boris Johnson is to set out his plans today to scrap all\nremaining Covid legal restrictions in England - including the requirement to self-isolate. He will present the proposals to his Cabinet of ministers this morning, before updating MPs this afternoon. The PM is expected to say “now is the time” to remove\nthe measures and bring the country "towards a return to normality". But some experts think he's acting too quickly and have\nurged caution. And Labour has questioned plans to reduce free testing. We don’t\nknow what the PM will say on lateral flow testing yet – there’s been speculation that\nfree tests could be scrapped, so that’s one thing to watch out for. Read the latest here.
What’s happening with Covid restrictions?
I'm Claire Heald and will be bringing you the latest updates with Francesca Gillett and Lauren Turner.
Could this day see the last PM coronavirus press conference, as Boris Johnson ends legal restrictions put in place for the pandemic in England?
Before we hear from him later today, he'll meet ministers to agree the plan and then address MPs this afternoon.
Stick with us for the news as it happens.