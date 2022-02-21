Crowd of people
Live

PM to end all Covid restrictions in England

preview
18
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Edited by Claire Heald

All times stated are UK

  1. What’s happening with Covid restrictions?

    People walking with masks
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Today could mark a big moment in the UK’s handling of the pandemic.

    Boris Johnson is to set out his plans today to scrap all remaining Covid legal restrictions in England - including the requirement to self-isolate.

    He will present the proposals to his Cabinet of ministers this morning, before updating MPs this afternoon.

    The PM is expected to say “now is the time” to remove the measures and bring the country "towards a return to normality".

    But some experts think he's acting too quickly and have urged caution.

    And Labour has questioned plans to reduce free testing.

    We don’t know what the PM will say on lateral flow testing yet – there’s been speculation that free tests could be scrapped, so that’s one thing to watch out for.

    Read the latest here.

  2. Good morning

    Welcome along to our live coverage. I'm Claire Heald and will be bringing you the latest updates with Francesca Gillett and Lauren Turner.

    Could this day see the last PM coronavirus press conference, as Boris Johnson ends legal restrictions put in place for the pandemic in England?

    Before we hear from him later today, he'll meet ministers to agree the plan and then address MPs this afternoon.

    Stick with us for the news as it happens.

Back to top