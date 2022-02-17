Here are the areas set to be affected by Storm Eunice. The red warning - the highest there is - is in place from 07:00 GMT until 12:00 on Friday for parts of south Wales and the coast of south-west England. A lower amber warning for wind remains in place for the rest of Wales and most of England as far north as Manchester as well, from 05:00 until 21:00 on Friday.
Which areas are affected by the warning?
Rare red weather warning issued ahead of Storm Eunice
Welcome to our live page coverage of Storm Eunice, as a red weather warning has been issued for parts of south-west England and south Wales for Friday.
The Met Office warned Storm Eunice could bring gusts of up to 90mph, causing significant disruption.
It said there could be a “danger to life” as a result of extremely strong winds.
Train passengers have been urged not to travel on Friday.
More than 100 schools in Devon, Cornwall, Somerset and Wales are closing on Friday due to the storm.
The prime minister has confirmed the army is on standby to deal with the consequences of the storm.
Schools across the Republic of Ireland are also due to shut, with a similar red weather warning in place in Cork and Kerry.