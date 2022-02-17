PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Welcome to our live page coverage of Storm Eunice, as a red weather warning has been issued for parts of south-west England and south Wales for Friday.

The Met Office warned Storm Eunice could bring gusts of up to 90mph, causing significant disruption.

It said there could be a “danger to life” as a result of extremely strong winds.

Train passengers have been urged not to travel on Friday.

More than 100 schools in Devon, Cornwall, Somerset and Wales are closing on Friday due to the storm.

The prime minister has confirmed the army is on standby to deal with the consequences of the storm.

Schools across the Republic of Ireland are also due to shut, with a similar red weather warning in place in Cork and Kerry.