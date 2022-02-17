Russia's tank army units from the Western Military District have started returning to their permanent bases after "the completion of planned exercises on training grounds", the Russian defence ministry said in a statement on Thursday morning.
It said tanks and armoured tracked vehicles were being transported by rail over about 1,000km (620 miles).
The ministry provided no details about where the training grounds were located, and where the troops were now returning.
Russia earlier said that some units of the Southern and Western military districts had "already begun loading on to rail and road transport and began moving to their military garrisons".
I hope talks can succeed in preventing fighting - armed forces minister
BBCCopyright: BBC
Armed Forces Minister James Heappey says he still has hopes that diplomatic talks could succeed in preventing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
He says: "The problem is that part of the diplomatic process is to see
Russian de-escalation and what we’ve heard is talk of de-escalation and we’ve
seen the opposite."
Asked if fighting is inevitable, Heappey tells BBC Breakfast he draws a distinction between imminent and
inevitability.
"I think the urgency with which I and other colleagues have briefed on
your programmes is a reflection of the fact that all of the conditions are set,
and that the moment President Putin takes the decision it is literally just a
matter of minutes before military effect could be felt in Ukrainian cities," he says.
But that's different to inevitability, he adds.
"I have a gut feeling because I'm seeing what I'm seeing and I don't think
you spend that amount of money inputting that number of troops and planes and
ships into an area unless you mean it, but I have hope that a diplomatic
process can succeed, because the consequences of that not being the case are
that tens of thousands of people could die."
Truss: No evidence of Russian withdrawal
More now on the UK Foreign Secretary's comments this morning in the Daily Telegraph where she calls the crisis a "litmus test" for Nato.
"We must not be lulled into a false sense of security by Russia claiming that some troops are returning to their barracks," Liz Truss writes.
"There is currently no evidence the Russians are withdrawing from border regions near Ukraine."
"Russia could drag this out
much longer in a brazen ploy to spend weeks more – if not months
– subverting Ukraine and challenging Western unity," she says.
More Russian troops moving towards Ukraine - UK minister
Our coverage kicks off with interviews with Armed Forces Minister
James Heappey who says he is seeing the opposite of Russia’s de-escalation
claims.
Moscow says it is moving troops away from the Ukrainian
border after completing military exercises. It says claims by the West that Russia could be
preparing to invade Ukraine are “hype”.
Heappey tells BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Worryingly
what we’ve seen over the last 48 hours is not the reversal that has been
announced in Moscow but instead troops continuing to move towards the Ukrainian
border”.
He says thousands more Russian soldiers “are moving towards Ukraine
instead of away from it”.
“I fear that it is a disinformation campaign when we are
seeing apparent footage of Russian troops moving away from the border because
all of our indicators suggest that the build up and preparations continue,” he
says.
Good morning
Thank you for joining us for live coverage of the Ukraine
crisis. Here are the latest developments.
UK
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is warning the West should not be fooled by
Russia's claims it is pulling forces away from Ukraine
UK
armed forces minister James Heappey says he fears Russian footage
apparently showing troops retreating is disinformation
Moscow
denies invasion plans and says some of the 100,000 troops amassed at the
border are leaving having completed military exercises
Live Reporting
Edited by James Clarke
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC
-
UK
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is warning the West should not be fooled by
Russia's claims it is pulling forces away from Ukraine
-
UK
armed forces minister James Heappey says he fears Russian footage
apparently showing troops retreating is disinformation
-
Moscow
denies invasion plans and says some of the 100,000 troops amassed at the
border are leaving having completed military exercises
-
But
a senior US official calls this claim "false" and says 7,000 extra Russian troops have arrived at Ukraine's borders in recent days
-
The
official also said Moscow could launch a "false" pretext to
invade Ukraine "at any moment"
-
Ukrainian
President Volodymyr Zelensky says he is yet to see any withdrawal of
Russian troops
-
Nato
Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also says there are no signs Russian forces are de-escalating
Russian tank army returning to base - Moscow
Russia's tank army units from the Western Military District have started returning to their permanent bases after "the completion of planned exercises on training grounds", the Russian defence ministry said in a statement on Thursday morning.
It said tanks and armoured tracked vehicles were being transported by rail over about 1,000km (620 miles).
The ministry provided no details about where the training grounds were located, and where the troops were now returning.
Russia earlier said that some units of the Southern and Western military districts had "already begun loading on to rail and road transport and began moving to their military garrisons".
I hope talks can succeed in preventing fighting - armed forces minister
Armed Forces Minister James Heappey says he still has hopes that diplomatic talks could succeed in preventing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
He says: "The problem is that part of the diplomatic process is to see Russian de-escalation and what we’ve heard is talk of de-escalation and we’ve seen the opposite."
Asked if fighting is inevitable, Heappey tells BBC Breakfast he draws a distinction between imminent and inevitability.
"I think the urgency with which I and other colleagues have briefed on your programmes is a reflection of the fact that all of the conditions are set, and that the moment President Putin takes the decision it is literally just a matter of minutes before military effect could be felt in Ukrainian cities," he says.
But that's different to inevitability, he adds.
"I have a gut feeling because I'm seeing what I'm seeing and I don't think you spend that amount of money inputting that number of troops and planes and ships into an area unless you mean it, but I have hope that a diplomatic process can succeed, because the consequences of that not being the case are that tens of thousands of people could die."
Truss: No evidence of Russian withdrawal
More now on the UK Foreign Secretary's comments this morning in the Daily Telegraph where she calls the crisis a "litmus test" for Nato.
"We must not be lulled into a false sense of security by Russia claiming that some troops are returning to their barracks," Liz Truss writes.
"There is currently no evidence the Russians are withdrawing from border regions near Ukraine."
Truss, who will be travelling to Poland and Ukraine later today, says Russian claims of withdrawal cannot be taken at face value.
"Russia could drag this out much longer in a brazen ploy to spend weeks more – if not months – subverting Ukraine and challenging Western unity," she says.
More Russian troops moving towards Ukraine - UK minister
Our coverage kicks off with interviews with Armed Forces Minister James Heappey who says he is seeing the opposite of Russia’s de-escalation claims.
Moscow says it is moving troops away from the Ukrainian border after completing military exercises. It says claims by the West that Russia could be preparing to invade Ukraine are “hype”.
Heappey tells BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Worryingly what we’ve seen over the last 48 hours is not the reversal that has been announced in Moscow but instead troops continuing to move towards the Ukrainian border”.
He says thousands more Russian soldiers “are moving towards Ukraine instead of away from it”.
“I fear that it is a disinformation campaign when we are seeing apparent footage of Russian troops moving away from the border because all of our indicators suggest that the build up and preparations continue,” he says.
Good morning
Thank you for joining us for live coverage of the Ukraine crisis. Here are the latest developments.