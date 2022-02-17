Multiple rocket launchers being fire during the Allied Resolve 2022 joint military drills by Belarusian and Russian troops
West must not be fooled by Russia's claims - Truss

  Russian tank army returning to base - Moscow

    A photo by the Russian defence ministry purportedly showing military equipment being moved by rail
    Copyright: Russian Defence Ministry
    Image caption: The Russian defence ministry posted photos purportedly showing military equipment being moved by rail

    Russia's tank army units from the Western Military District have started returning to their permanent bases after "the completion of planned exercises on training grounds", the Russian defence ministry said in a statement on Thursday morning.

    It said tanks and armoured tracked vehicles were being transported by rail over about 1,000km (620 miles).

    The ministry provided no details about where the training grounds were located, and where the troops were now returning.

    Russia earlier said that some units of the Southern and Western military districts had "already begun loading on to rail and road transport and began moving to their military garrisons".

  I hope talks can succeed in preventing fighting - armed forces minister

    James Heappey
    Copyright: BBC

    Armed Forces Minister James Heappey says he still has hopes that diplomatic talks could succeed in preventing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

    He says: "The problem is that part of the diplomatic process is to see Russian de-escalation and what we’ve heard is talk of de-escalation and we’ve seen the opposite."

    Asked if fighting is inevitable, Heappey tells BBC Breakfast he draws a distinction between imminent and inevitability.

    "I think the urgency with which I and other colleagues have briefed on your programmes is a reflection of the fact that all of the conditions are set, and that the moment President Putin takes the decision it is literally just a matter of minutes before military effect could be felt in Ukrainian cities," he says.

    But that's different to inevitability, he adds.

    "I have a gut feeling because I'm seeing what I'm seeing and I don't think you spend that amount of money inputting that number of troops and planes and ships into an area unless you mean it, but I have hope that a diplomatic process can succeed, because the consequences of that not being the case are that tens of thousands of people could die."

  Truss: No evidence of Russian withdrawal

    UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss
    Copyright: EPA
    Image caption: The UK Foreign Secretary is visiting Poland and Ukraine later today

    More now on the UK Foreign Secretary's comments this morning in the Daily Telegraph where she calls the crisis a "litmus test" for Nato.

    "We must not be lulled into a false sense of security by Russia claiming that some troops are returning to their barracks," Liz Truss writes.

    "There is currently no evidence the Russians are withdrawing from border regions near Ukraine."

    Truss, who will be travelling to Poland and Ukraine later today, says Russian claims of withdrawal cannot be taken at face value.

    "Russia could drag this out much longer in a brazen ploy to spend weeks more – if not months – subverting Ukraine and challenging Western unity," she says.

  More Russian troops moving towards Ukraine - UK minister

    Russian troops
    Copyright: EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY
    Image caption: Russia has released video purporting to show its troops and equipment moving away from Ukraine's borders

    Our coverage kicks off with interviews with Armed Forces Minister James Heappey who says he is seeing the opposite of Russia’s de-escalation claims.

    Moscow says it is moving troops away from the Ukrainian border after completing military exercises. It says claims by the West that Russia could be preparing to invade Ukraine are “hype”.

    Heappey tells BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Worryingly what we’ve seen over the last 48 hours is not the reversal that has been announced in Moscow but instead troops continuing to move towards the Ukrainian border”.

    He says thousands more Russian soldiers “are moving towards Ukraine instead of away from it”.

    “I fear that it is a disinformation campaign when we are seeing apparent footage of Russian troops moving away from the border because all of our indicators suggest that the build up and preparations continue,” he says.

  5. Good morning

    Thank you for joining us for live coverage of the Ukraine crisis. Here are the latest developments.

    • UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is warning the West should not be fooled by Russia's claims it is pulling forces away from Ukraine
    • UK armed forces minister James Heappey says he fears Russian footage apparently showing troops retreating is disinformation
    • Moscow denies invasion plans and says some of the 100,000 troops amassed at the border are leaving having completed military exercises
    • But a senior US official calls this claim "false" and says 7,000 extra Russian troops have arrived at Ukraine's borders in recent days
    • The official also said Moscow could launch a "false" pretext to invade Ukraine "at any moment"
    • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he is yet to see any withdrawal of Russian troops
    • Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also says there are no signs Russian forces are de-escalating
