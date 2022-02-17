BBC Copyright: BBC

Armed Forces Minister James Heappey says he still has hopes that diplomatic talks could succeed in preventing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

He says: "The problem is that part of the diplomatic process is to see Russian de-escalation and what we’ve heard is talk of de-escalation and we’ve seen the opposite."

Asked if fighting is inevitable, Heappey tells BBC Breakfast he draws a distinction between imminent and inevitability.

"I think the urgency with which I and other colleagues have briefed on your programmes is a reflection of the fact that all of the conditions are set, and that the moment President Putin takes the decision it is literally just a matter of minutes before military effect could be felt in Ukrainian cities," he says.

But that's different to inevitability, he adds.

"I have a gut feeling because I'm seeing what I'm seeing and I don't think you spend that amount of money inputting that number of troops and planes and ships into an area unless you mean it, but I have hope that a diplomatic process can succeed, because the consequences of that not being the case are that tens of thousands of people could die."