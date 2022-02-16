A handout still image taken from handout video made available by the Russian Defence Ministry press service shows Russian armoured fighting vehicles load on the railway freight carriages in Bakhchysarai, Crimea
Russia says more troops leaving but West awaits proof

Edited by Becky Morton

All times stated are UK

  1. Russia claims forces are leaving Crimea

    This morning Russia’s Ministry of Defence has announced further forces are leaving Crimea having completed military drills.

    It follows yesterday’s claim that some of its troops massed on the Ukrainian border were pulling back.

    But UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace says he has not yet seen any evidence that Russia is scaling back its operation.

    “On the ground, the physical observations we see show the opposite,” he tells BBC Breakfast.

    “Let’s remember Crimea was a sovereign part of Ukraine that was invaded and annexed illegally by Russia back in 2014.

    “So I’m not sure that provides any reassurance to anyone that an occupied country is having its drills stepped down.

    “What we all want in the international community is to see Crimea returned to Ukraine.”

  2. Good morning

    Thank you for joining our live coverage of the Ukraine crisis.

    Here are the last developments:

    • Russia has announced its forces are leaving Crimea after finishing military exercises
    • But UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace says he has not yet seen any evidence that Russia is scaling back its operation
    • It comes as Ukraine marks a day of unity amid fears of a Russian invasion
    • US president Joe Biden is warning a Russian attack on Ukraine is “still very much a possibility”
    • He says Russia has massed some 150,000 troops on the Ukrainian borders
    • President Vladimir Putin yesterday told a news conference that Russia does not want war in Europe - but that Nato had failed to address security concerns
