This morning Russia’s Ministry of Defence has announced further\nforces are leaving Crimea having completed military drills. It follows yesterday’s claim that some of its troops massed on\nthe Ukrainian border were pulling back. But UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace says he has not yet seen\nany evidence that Russia is scaling back its operation. “On the ground, the physical observations we see show the opposite,”\nhe tells BBC Breakfast. “Let’s remember Crimea was a sovereign part of Ukraine that\nwas invaded and annexed illegally by Russia back in 2014. “So I’m not sure that provides any reassurance to anyone\nthat an occupied country is having its drills stepped down. “What we all want in the international community is to see Crimea\nreturned to Ukraine.”
Live Reporting
Edited by Becky Morton
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
-
Russia has announced its forces are leaving Crimea after finishing
military exercises
-
But UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace says he has not yet seen any evidence that Russia is scaling back its operation
-
It comes as Ukraine marks a day of unity amid fears of a
Russian invasion
-
US president Joe Biden is warning a Russian attack on Ukraine is “still very much a possibility”
-
He says Russia has massed some 150,000 troops on the Ukrainian
borders
-
President Vladimir Putin yesterday told a news conference
that Russia does not want war in Europe - but that Nato had failed to address security concerns
Russia claims forces are leaving Crimea
This morning Russia’s Ministry of Defence has announced further forces are leaving Crimea having completed military drills.
It follows yesterday’s claim that some of its troops massed on the Ukrainian border were pulling back.
But UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace says he has not yet seen any evidence that Russia is scaling back its operation.
“On the ground, the physical observations we see show the opposite,” he tells BBC Breakfast.
“Let’s remember Crimea was a sovereign part of Ukraine that was invaded and annexed illegally by Russia back in 2014.
“So I’m not sure that provides any reassurance to anyone that an occupied country is having its drills stepped down.
“What we all want in the international community is to see Crimea returned to Ukraine.”
Good morning
Thank you for joining our live coverage of the Ukraine crisis.
Here are the last developments: