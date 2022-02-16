This morning Russia’s Ministry of Defence has announced further forces are leaving Crimea having completed military drills.

It follows yesterday’s claim that some of its troops massed on the Ukrainian border were pulling back.

But UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace says he has not yet seen any evidence that Russia is scaling back its operation.

“On the ground, the physical observations we see show the opposite,” he tells BBC Breakfast.

“Let’s remember Crimea was a sovereign part of Ukraine that was invaded and annexed illegally by Russia back in 2014.

“So I’m not sure that provides any reassurance to anyone that an occupied country is having its drills stepped down.

“What we all want in the international community is to see Crimea returned to Ukraine.”