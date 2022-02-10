UK has offered troops to Nato if needed - defence secretary
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is due to travel to Moscow today but first he is on the BBC Breakfast sofa.
He says Britain stands "side-by-side" to the Nato position and will not let threats "push us around".
Wallace says that the UK will offer to Nato "a range of forces" to provide reinforcements on the Ukraine border should Russia invade.
"At a very short notice we could deploy troops potentially to anywhere in Nato, to deal with a whole range of consequences," he says.
The UK has offered Nato 1,000 troops on stand-by, extra Typhoon aircraft to police airspace around Romania and Bulgaria, and more naval vessels around the Black Sea and Mediterranean should they be needed, Wallace says.
He adds the UK is already deploying up to 350 troops to Poland to carry out training exercises alongside the Poles.
But the defence secretary says all of these deployments would be "defensive not offensive".
What's happening today?
Boris Johnson is travelling to Brussels and Warsaw in support of Nato allies, as he says the military alliance must not compromise its principles amid tension with Russia over Ukraine.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace are to meet their Russian counterparts in Moscow later.
Russian denies plans to invade Ukraine but has 100,000 troops on its border as it seeks assurances its neighbour will not be allowed to join Nato.
Truss has said she is determined to stand up for freedom and democracy and intends to urge Moscow to pursue a diplomatic solution.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is also expected to meet the Nato secretary-general in Brussels during the day.
The latest diplomatic efforts come as Russia and Belarus prepare to start 10 days of joint military drills, which the US described as "escalatory".
Good morning and welcome
Hello and welcome to our live coverage as Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets Nato allies in Brussels amid tensions in Ukraine.
His Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace will be in Russia for talks with their counterparts there - as Moscow denies planning to invade Ukraine.