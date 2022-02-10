BBC Copyright: BBC

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is due to travel to Moscow today but first he is on the BBC Breakfast sofa.

He says Britain stands "side-by-side" to the Nato position and will not let threats "push us around".

Wallace says that the UK will offer to Nato "a range of forces" to provide reinforcements on the Ukraine border should Russia invade.

"At a very short notice we could deploy troops potentially to anywhere in Nato, to deal with a whole range of consequences," he says.

The UK has offered Nato 1,000 troops on stand-by, extra Typhoon aircraft to police airspace around Romania and Bulgaria, and more naval vessels around the Black Sea and Mediterranean should they be needed, Wallace says.

He adds the UK is already deploying up to 350 troops to Poland to carry out training exercises alongside the Poles.

But the defence secretary says all of these deployments would be "defensive not offensive".