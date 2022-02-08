Javid announcing plan to tackle England's NHS waiting lists

Javid says he wants people to know the NHS is open.
Many people stayed away from the NHS during the pandemic rather than seeking care, he says, and the most up to date estimate from the NHS is that number is about 10 million people.
He says he doesn't know how many of those people will now come forward - whether that will be 30% or 80%.
Even if half of these people come forward, this will place huge demand on the NHS.
Javid: Six million people waiting for care
HoCCopyright: HoC
But Javid says sadly because of focusing on urgent care, the NHS didn't deal with non urgent care as much as it would have liked.
1,600 people waited longer than a year for care before the pandemic, but this figure is now over 300,000, he says.
On top of this, the number of people waiting for elective care stands at six million - up from 4.4 million before the pandemic.
Javid starts by praising NHS
Sajid Javid starts by saying the NHS has responded with distinction during the pandemic
He says it has cared for over 700,000 people with Covid in the UK - and rolled out a vaccination programme.
No institution felt the burden of the pandemic more than the NHS, he says.
Javid begins his NHS waiting lists statement
Health Secretary Sajid Javid is on his feet in the Commons chamber to talk about how the government plans to tackle the backlog in NHS treatment in England.
We'll bring you all the key lines here.
Health secretary due to make statement
Health Secretary Sajid Javid is about to make a statement to MPs in the House of Commons on the delayed plan to tackle England's NHS waiting list backlog.
Stay with us for all the latest updates. You can watch the statement here by clicking on the 'play' button at the top of the page.
Analysis
Huge challenge to tackle waiting times
Nick Triggle
Health Correspondent
The government’s
elective recovery plan – as it is known – is expected to be announced shortly in the Commons and published this afternoon.
There is a huge
challenge ahead. Before the pandemic hit, waiting times for NHS hospital treatment were getting worse. You have to go back to 2016 for the
last time the 18-week target was hit in England.
The past two
years have exacerbated the problem even further with a third of patients
waiting over 18 weeks.
In total, there
are now six million people waiting for treatment – that is around one in nine
people in the England and a rise of nearly 50% since early 2020. More than 300,000
of them have been waiting over a year. This includes
people waiting for life-changing operations such as knee and hip replacements
or surgery to correct sight problems.
The other problem
facing the NHS is that there could also be significant numbers of “hidden
waiters” out there. The first year of the pandemic saw the numbers referred for
treatment drop by six million. Many of these people could start to come
forward, causing the waiting list to grow even further before the government’s
plan even starts to have an impact.
Mini-reshuffle on the cards?
Is a mini-reshuffle of Boris Johnson's cabinet ministers imminent? The BBC's Laura Kuenssberg has tweeted that it might be - but there's no official confirmation.
Leader of the Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg could move, along with the chief whip Mark Spencer.
Rees-Mogg could go to a Brexit-related role.
The moves come as Boris Johnson continues to make changes to his Downing Street team following a string of resignations.
Ahead of the health secretary’s statement, Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has been making a statement criticising the "intimidating and threatening behaviour" directed at Sir Keir Starmer on Monday.
He and shadow foreign secretary David Lammy were targeted by protesters near Parliament.
Hoyle says he has requested a situation report from the Metropolitan Police on how this incident occurred.
Hoyle says it's been reported the abuse related to “claims made by the prime minister in this chamber”. He adds he made it clear last week that Boris Johnson’s words “were inappropriate”.
Our words have consequences and we should always be mindful of that fact," he says.
Professional responsibility to get jabbed - Whitty
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
In other health news to come out of the pandemic, Sir Chris Whitty has written to unjabbed NHS staff telling them
it's their "professional responsibility" to protect patients from
Covid.
"This includes getting vaccinated, as the great majority
have," the chief medical officer for England writes.
The letter has been signed by other key people, including the
NHS medical director and the chief midwifery and chief nursing officers.
As we wait on the announcement coming up from the health secretary, we've been hearing from people about how NHS backlogs have affected them.
Matthew Watkinson, 70, has been waiting for an operation to repair a stomach hernia for more than two years.
“I suffer a lot and it doesn’t get better," he says.
He says a similar delay led to his mother's death - her ruptured hernia caused organ failure.
He is pessimistic about waiting lists coming down and says he feels forced to consider unaffordable private treatment, costing around £3,000, because the health service is so stretched it "just can't cope".
Live Reporting
Edited by Chris Clayton
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
HoCCopyright: HoC HoCCopyright: HoC Analysis View more on twitterView more on twitter Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images BBCCopyright: BBC Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Javid: Come forward for care
Javid says he wants people to know the NHS is open.
Many people stayed away from the NHS during the pandemic rather than seeking care, he says, and the most up to date estimate from the NHS is that number is about 10 million people.
He says he doesn't know how many of those people will now come forward - whether that will be 30% or 80%.
Even if half of these people come forward, this will place huge demand on the NHS.
Javid: Six million people waiting for care
But Javid says sadly because of focusing on urgent care, the NHS didn't deal with non urgent care as much as it would have liked.
1,600 people waited longer than a year for care before the pandemic, but this figure is now over 300,000, he says.
On top of this, the number of people waiting for elective care stands at six million - up from 4.4 million before the pandemic.
Javid starts by praising NHS
Sajid Javid starts by saying the NHS has responded with distinction during the pandemic
He says it has cared for over 700,000 people with Covid in the UK - and rolled out a vaccination programme.
No institution felt the burden of the pandemic more than the NHS, he says.
Javid begins his NHS waiting lists statement
Health Secretary Sajid Javid is on his feet in the Commons chamber to talk about how the government plans to tackle the backlog in NHS treatment in England.
We'll bring you all the key lines here.
Health secretary due to make statement
Health Secretary Sajid Javid is about to make a statement to MPs in the House of Commons on the delayed plan to tackle England's NHS waiting list backlog.
Stay with us for all the latest updates. You can watch the statement here by clicking on the 'play' button at the top of the page.
Huge challenge to tackle waiting times
Nick Triggle
Health Correspondent
The government’s elective recovery plan – as it is known – is expected to be announced shortly in the Commons and published this afternoon.
There is a huge challenge ahead. Before the pandemic hit, waiting times for NHS hospital treatment were getting worse. You have to go back to 2016 for the last time the 18-week target was hit in England.
The past two years have exacerbated the problem even further with a third of patients waiting over 18 weeks.
In total, there are now six million people waiting for treatment – that is around one in nine people in the England and a rise of nearly 50% since early 2020. More than 300,000 of them have been waiting over a year. This includes people waiting for life-changing operations such as knee and hip replacements or surgery to correct sight problems.
The other problem facing the NHS is that there could also be significant numbers of “hidden waiters” out there. The first year of the pandemic saw the numbers referred for treatment drop by six million. Many of these people could start to come forward, causing the waiting list to grow even further before the government’s plan even starts to have an impact.
Mini-reshuffle on the cards?
Is a mini-reshuffle of Boris Johnson's cabinet ministers imminent? The BBC's Laura Kuenssberg has tweeted that it might be - but there's no official confirmation.
Leader of the Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg could move, along with the chief whip Mark Spencer.
Rees-Mogg could go to a Brexit-related role.
The moves come as Boris Johnson continues to make changes to his Downing Street team following a string of resignations.
'Our words have consequences' - Commons Speaker
Ahead of the health secretary’s statement, Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has been making a statement criticising the "intimidating and threatening behaviour" directed at Sir Keir Starmer on Monday.
He and shadow foreign secretary David Lammy were targeted by protesters near Parliament.
Hoyle says he has requested a situation report from the Metropolitan Police on how this incident occurred.
Hoyle says it's been reported the abuse related to “claims made by the prime minister in this chamber”. He adds he made it clear last week that Boris Johnson’s words “were inappropriate”.
Our words have consequences and we should always be mindful of that fact," he says.
Professional responsibility to get jabbed - Whitty
In other health news to come out of the pandemic, Sir Chris Whitty has written to unjabbed NHS staff telling them it's their "professional responsibility" to protect patients from Covid.
"This includes getting vaccinated, as the great majority have," the chief medical officer for England writes.
The letter has been signed by other key people, including the NHS medical director and the chief midwifery and chief nursing officers.
Last month, the health secretary said ministers planned to scrap a legal requirement for front-line NHS staff in England to be jabbed.
In the letter, Sir Chris and others point out that professional responsibility is separate from any legal mandate.
How is the NHS coping in your area?
A combination of Covid, winter and the existing length of waiting lists is placing a huge strain on hospitals.
Patients face long waits for emergency treatment and wards are short of beds.
Find out what's going on where you live - simply enter your postcode into our NHS tracker.
NHS not able to cope, says one patient
As we wait on the announcement coming up from the health secretary, we've been hearing from people about how NHS backlogs have affected them.
Matthew Watkinson, 70, has been waiting for an operation to repair a stomach hernia for more than two years.
“I suffer a lot and it doesn’t get better," he says.
He says a similar delay led to his mother's death - her ruptured hernia caused organ failure.
He is pessimistic about waiting lists coming down and says he feels forced to consider unaffordable private treatment, costing around £3,000, because the health service is so stretched it "just can't cope".
Waiting lists show NHS under pressure
There are record numbers of people on waiting lists – with some six million waiting for non-urgent procedures in England, according November's figures.
About one in 20 of those were waiting - for routine care such as knee and hip surgery - for more than a year.
And those numbers show the picture before Omicron.
Why are there so many on the lists? It's partly because routine surgery has been suspended during parts of the pandemic, which has added to existing pressures on the NHS.
The BBC's Nick Triggle points out that the past decade has been a story of lengthening waits and declining performance.
Plus, we are now in winter - the most difficult time of the year for the health service.
Why was the NHS backlog plan delayed?
A last minute intervention in Whitehall stopped plans from being published yesterday on how to tackle the backlog of patients on hospital waiting lists in England.
The health secretary denied reports the Treasury had blocked the announcement, instead blaming Covid for the delay.
Sajid Javid says the full plan was due to be released in December, but the emergence of Omicron meant the focus shifted to the booster programme.
The Daily Telegraph reported that the Treasury had refused to sign off the plans.
But Mr Javid denied this, saying, "there's no issue around the money at all", adding that the delay was "to make sure across government everything is agreed and everyone is behind the plan".
Plan to tackle NHS backlog to be released
Hello and welcome to our coverage of plans being released today for the NHS.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid will make a statement to MPs in the Commons at 12:30 GMT on the delayed plan to tackle England's NHS waiting list backlog.
Details of the scheme had originally been expected to be published on Monday, but there was a last minute intervention in Whitehall which delayed it.