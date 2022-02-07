NHS waiting to hear how it can spend £8bn, say hospitals
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Saffron Cordery, deputy chief executive of NHS Providers,
which represents hospitals and other trusts, gave her perspective on the backlog earlier, saying that the heath service was “meeting
and sometimes exceeding” the number of operations carried out pre-pandemic.
But she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme it was still
struggling with high levels of absence amid the latest Omicron wave, with 70,000
staff off work recently.
And Cordery said factors such as pressures in social care were
adding to the backlog of patients.
The plan to tackle the backlog is due to set out how £8bn in
extra funding can be used, how hospitals can free up clinician time, how to
keep patients well while they wait for procedures and how the private sector
could be used, she said.
“We need to see this plan as quickly as possible,” she said. “Trust
leaders are really keen to plough on and tackle these really long waiting lists.”
The document was expected today, but the Telegraph says the Treasury has refused to sign it off because of concerns about value for money.
According to the Times, an acrimonious dispute has broken out over how quickly waiting lists can be returned to pre-pandemic levels.
The Guardian highlights a study by the House of Commons Library, which found that the number of cancer patients in England experiencing delays in seeing a specialist for the first time has hit a record high – as has the number waiting to start their treatment.
On a different topic, the i says its research suggests 100 Conservative MPs could oppose Boris Johnson in a confidence vote – leaving him wounded, even though he'd win.
Patients feel their lives are in limbo, says surgeon
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Nuha Yassin, a consultant surgeon in the West Midlands and a
member of the Royal College of Surgeon’s council, says the NHS waiting list figures
are “colossal, humungous”.
She tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme that patients in surveys say “they
feel their lives are in limbo while they’re on the waiting lists”.
“We in the NHS have been working tirelessly. We’re nearly
back to pre-pandemic levels, but we still have this backlog,” she says.
Money not the issue over NHS backlog plan delay, says health secretary
Health Secretary Sajid Javid has been talking about the delayed
plan to deal with the NHS backlog, telling BBC Breakfast it was initially delayed from December by the Omicron wave and the need to rush out booster
jabs.
But he denies reports that the Treasury has halted the scheme over concerns about value for money of the £8bn plan.
Javid says: “The Treasury is an excellent partner We have a great
relationship with the Treasury. There’s no issue around the money.”
He adds that “when you publish something so ambitious and
important we want to make sure that across government everyone is on board”.
The health secretary acknowledges that the waiting list for
non-urgent operations - currently at six million as we've heard - will grow before it gets smaller, but he says it is impossible to know how big it might get.
Previously, before the announcement of extra investment, he
had warned waiting lists could grow to 13 million.
Delays over tackling backlog of six million NHS patients
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Our top story today is that a detailed plan to tackle the record backlog of six million patients on hospital
waiting lists - which was due to be announced on Monday - has been delayed.
BBC political correspondent Chris Mason said there appeared
to be a disagreement between the Treasury and the rest of government about the
cost of the plan.
The Treasury has not commented on reports that it
made a late intervention putting the plan on hold.
Instead, the government has announced a new online service for non-urgent
operations, called My Planned Care, which allows patients
to get information about waiting times.
Welcome
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Good morning and welcome to today's live coverage of the pandemic. Here's a look at some of today's main headlines so far:
Live Reporting
Edited by Holly Wallis
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images BBCCopyright: BBC Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
- Plans to tackle England’s NHS backlog from the pandemic have been delayed, despite a record six million patients on waiting lists. They were
due to be published today, but the government has instead announced a new
online service allowing people needing non-urgent surgery to get information
about waiting times
-
Australia, which has had some of the world’s strictest
border controls for almost two years, has announced it will reopen to travellers who have had two vaccine doses on 21 February
-
One of the team behind the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has
suggested “bad behaviour from scientists and politicians” may have killed hundreds of thousands of people by undermining the jab rollout. Sir John Bell
heavily criticises EU decision-makers in a BBC documentary
-
The mayor of Canada’s capital, Ottawa, has declared an emergency, saying the city is “completely out of control” due to trucker protests over
Covid restrictions
-
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to make further changes to his No 10 team as he copes with the fallout of investigations into lockdown parties at Downing Street. Several Tory MPs have submitted letters of no
confidence but have not reached the threshold to trigger a leadership contest
-
India has approved a new single-dose vaccine developed by Russia, as its vaccine programme continues with booster shots and jabs for some
teenagers. The country has given almost 1.7 billion vaccine doses so far
NHS waiting to hear how it can spend £8bn, say hospitals
Saffron Cordery, deputy chief executive of NHS Providers, which represents hospitals and other trusts, gave her perspective on the backlog earlier, saying that the heath service was “meeting and sometimes exceeding” the number of operations carried out pre-pandemic.
But she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme it was still struggling with high levels of absence amid the latest Omicron wave, with 70,000 staff off work recently.
And Cordery said factors such as pressures in social care were adding to the backlog of patients.
The plan to tackle the backlog is due to set out how £8bn in extra funding can be used, how hospitals can free up clinician time, how to keep patients well while they wait for procedures and how the private sector could be used, she said.
“We need to see this plan as quickly as possible,” she said. “Trust leaders are really keen to plough on and tackle these really long waiting lists.”
What are the papers saying?
Several papers are covering the delay to the government's plan to tackle England's NHS backlog.
Both the Telegraph and the Times report that the Treasury has blocked the publication of the plan - something denied by the health secretary.
The document was expected today, but the Telegraph says the Treasury has refused to sign it off because of concerns about value for money.
According to the Times, an acrimonious dispute has broken out over how quickly waiting lists can be returned to pre-pandemic levels.
The Guardian highlights a study by the House of Commons Library, which found that the number of cancer patients in England experiencing delays in seeing a specialist for the first time has hit a record high – as has the number waiting to start their treatment.
On a different topic, the i says its research suggests 100 Conservative MPs could oppose Boris Johnson in a confidence vote – leaving him wounded, even though he'd win.
Patients feel their lives are in limbo, says surgeon
Nuha Yassin, a consultant surgeon in the West Midlands and a member of the Royal College of Surgeon’s council, says the NHS waiting list figures are “colossal, humungous”.
She tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme that patients in surveys say “they feel their lives are in limbo while they’re on the waiting lists”.
“We in the NHS have been working tirelessly. We’re nearly back to pre-pandemic levels, but we still have this backlog,” she says.
Money not the issue over NHS backlog plan delay, says health secretary
Health Secretary Sajid Javid has been talking about the delayed plan to deal with the NHS backlog, telling BBC Breakfast it was initially delayed from December by the Omicron wave and the need to rush out booster jabs.
But he denies reports that the Treasury has halted the scheme over concerns about value for money of the £8bn plan.
Javid says: “The Treasury is an excellent partner We have a great relationship with the Treasury. There’s no issue around the money.”
He adds that “when you publish something so ambitious and important we want to make sure that across government everyone is on board”.
The health secretary acknowledges that the waiting list for non-urgent operations - currently at six million as we've heard - will grow before it gets smaller, but he says it is impossible to know how big it might get.
Previously, before the announcement of extra investment, he had warned waiting lists could grow to 13 million.
Delays over tackling backlog of six million NHS patients
Our top story today is that a detailed plan to tackle the record backlog of six million patients on hospital waiting lists - which was due to be announced on Monday - has been delayed.
BBC political correspondent Chris Mason said there appeared to be a disagreement between the Treasury and the rest of government about the cost of the plan.
The Treasury has not commented on reports that it made a late intervention putting the plan on hold.
Instead, the government has announced a new online service for non-urgent operations, called My Planned Care, which allows patients to get information about waiting times.
Welcome
Good morning and welcome to today's live coverage of the pandemic. Here's a look at some of today's main headlines so far: