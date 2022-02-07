Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Saffron Cordery, deputy chief executive of NHS Providers, which represents hospitals and other trusts, gave her perspective on the backlog earlier, saying that the heath service was “meeting and sometimes exceeding” the number of operations carried out pre-pandemic.

But she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme it was still struggling with high levels of absence amid the latest Omicron wave, with 70,000 staff off work recently.

And Cordery said factors such as pressures in social care were adding to the backlog of patients.

The plan to tackle the backlog is due to set out how £8bn in extra funding can be used, how hospitals can free up clinician time, how to keep patients well while they wait for procedures and how the private sector could be used, she said.

“We need to see this plan as quickly as possible,” she said. “Trust leaders are really keen to plough on and tackle these really long waiting lists.”