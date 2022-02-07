A surgeon and his theatre team perform key hole surgery to remove a gallbladder at at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital on 16 March 2010 in Birmingham, England
Javid denies Treasury holding up NHS plan

  1. NHS waiting to hear how it can spend £8bn, say hospitals

    Stock pic of medical staff talking to patient
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Saffron Cordery, deputy chief executive of NHS Providers, which represents hospitals and other trusts, gave her perspective on the backlog earlier, saying that the heath service was “meeting and sometimes exceeding” the number of operations carried out pre-pandemic.

    But she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme it was still struggling with high levels of absence amid the latest Omicron wave, with 70,000 staff off work recently.

    And Cordery said factors such as pressures in social care were adding to the backlog of patients.

    The plan to tackle the backlog is due to set out how £8bn in extra funding can be used, how hospitals can free up clinician time, how to keep patients well while they wait for procedures and how the private sector could be used, she said.

    “We need to see this plan as quickly as possible,” she said. “Trust leaders are really keen to plough on and tackle these really long waiting lists.”

  2. What are the papers saying?

    Papers
    Copyright: BBC

    Several papers are covering the delay to the government's plan to tackle England's NHS backlog.

    Both the Telegraph and the Times report that the Treasury has blocked the publication of the plan - something denied by the health secretary.

    The document was expected today, but the Telegraph says the Treasury has refused to sign it off because of concerns about value for money.

    According to the Times, an acrimonious dispute has broken out over how quickly waiting lists can be returned to pre-pandemic levels.

    The Guardian highlights a study by the House of Commons Library, which found that the number of cancer patients in England experiencing delays in seeing a specialist for the first time has hit a record high – as has the number waiting to start their treatment.

    On a different topic, the i says its research suggests 100 Conservative MPs could oppose Boris Johnson in a confidence vote – leaving him wounded, even though he'd win.

  3. Patients feel their lives are in limbo, says surgeon

    Image of an operation
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Nuha Yassin, a consultant surgeon in the West Midlands and a member of the Royal College of Surgeon’s council, says the NHS waiting list figures are “colossal, humungous”.

    She tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme that patients in surveys say “they feel their lives are in limbo while they’re on the waiting lists”.

    “We in the NHS have been working tirelessly. We’re nearly back to pre-pandemic levels, but we still have this backlog,” she says.

  4. Money not the issue over NHS backlog plan delay, says health secretary

    Video content

    Video caption: Covid: Delays to a plan to tackle England's NHS backlog not down to money - Sajid Javid

    Health Secretary Sajid Javid has been talking about the delayed plan to deal with the NHS backlog, telling BBC Breakfast it was initially delayed from December by the Omicron wave and the need to rush out booster jabs.

    But he denies reports that the Treasury has halted the scheme over concerns about value for money of the £8bn plan.

    Javid says: “The Treasury is an excellent partner We have a great relationship with the Treasury. There’s no issue around the money.”

    He adds that “when you publish something so ambitious and important we want to make sure that across government everyone is on board”.

    The health secretary acknowledges that the waiting list for non-urgent operations - currently at six million as we've heard - will grow before it gets smaller, but he says it is impossible to know how big it might get.

    Previously, before the announcement of extra investment, he had warned waiting lists could grow to 13 million.

  5. Delays over tackling backlog of six million NHS patients

    Stock pic of MRI scan
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Our top story today is that a detailed plan to tackle the record backlog of six million patients on hospital waiting lists - which was due to be announced on Monday - has been delayed.

    BBC political correspondent Chris Mason said there appeared to be a disagreement between the Treasury and the rest of government about the cost of the plan.

    The Treasury has not commented on reports that it made a late intervention putting the plan on hold.

    Instead, the government has announced a new online service for non-urgent operations, called My Planned Care, which allows patients to get information about waiting times.

  6. Welcome

    Stock pic of operating theatre
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Good morning and welcome to today's live coverage of the pandemic. Here's a look at some of today's main headlines so far:

