Shoppers have been hit by the highest price rises in nearly 10 years after shop inflation almost doubled over the past month, new data suggests.

Shop price inflation jumped from 0.8% in December to 1.5% in January, the BRC-NielsenIQ price index indicated.

The pandemic, as well as Brexit, have made staff shortages a particular problem in the UK, prompting some employers to raise wages, which can contribute to inflation.

On top of that, rising global energy prices, supply problems and higher shipping costs are hitting retailers, with many costs being passed on to consumers.

