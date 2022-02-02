Doctos wearing PPE
UK government writes off billions spent on PPE

Edited by Alex Therrien

All times stated are UK

  1. UK shoppers hit by highest price rises in nearly a decade - report

    Shopping basket
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Shoppers have been hit by the highest price rises in nearly 10 years after shop inflation almost doubled over the past month, new data suggests.

    Shop price inflation jumped from 0.8% in December to 1.5% in January, the BRC-NielsenIQ price index indicated.

    The pandemic, as well as Brexit, have made staff shortages a particular problem in the UK, prompting some employers to raise wages, which can contribute to inflation.

    On top of that, rising global energy prices, supply problems and higher shipping costs are hitting retailers, with many costs being passed on to consumers.

  2. PPE was bought during global race for supplies, Gove says

    Michael Gove
    Copyright: Reuters

    Cabinet minister Michael Gove has been defending the government's record on PPE purchases, following the news that billions spent on protective equipment has been written off.

    He tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme the purchases were made when there was a "global race to secure PPE" at the height of the pandemic, with protests across Europe from doctors who were lacking protective equipment.

    "We did everything we could to supply that equipment" he says, adding that 97% of the PPE was "fit for purpose".

    The levelling-up secretary says there's been a "mark down" on items the government secured, because equipment was bought at the height of the crisis is now worth less.

    But Gove says there are "always lessons to be learnt" about procurement – and the government is bringing forward a bill to make sure money is spent more efficiently in future.

  3. Tonga to enter lockdown after tsunami aid delivered

    An Australian aid ship
    Copyright: EPA
    Image caption: Australian officials said there was "no evidence" the cases were linked to an aid ship they sent (pictured)

    Tonga is to go into lockdown after a handful of Covid cases were recorded in the capital city Nuku'alofa.

    Two cases were detected at the port, where humanitarian aid has been arriving following the recent volcanic eruption and tsunami, Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni said.

    Another three cases were identified in family members.

    Sovaleni said Tonga would enter lockdown from 18:00 local time (05:00 GMT) Wednesday, with the situation reviewed every 48 hours.

    The South Pacific nation had previously managed to stay Covid free, having only recorded one case of the virus.

    It closed its borders to the outside world in early 2020, but since the eruption it has since been heavily dependent on foreign aid.

    At least 83% of Tonga's 106,000-strong population have had double doses of the Covid vaccine. However, the remoteness of some of these island communities, many with limited healthcare resources, makes them particularly vulnerable to an outbreak.

  4. The latest figures in the UK

    A further 112,458 confirmed daily cases in the UK were announced on Tuesday, taking the seven-day average to 91,177.

    Here we look at the figures in a bit more detail.

    A graph showing cases over time in the UK
    Copyright: BBC

    There were 219 deaths within 28 days of a positive test on Tuesday.

    Of those deaths, there were 185 in England, 30 in Scotland and four in Northern Ireland. No deaths were reported in Wales.

    A graph showing Covid deaths over time
    Copyright: BBC

    More than 37 million booster doses have been administered across the UK, with 31 million in England, 3.3 million in Scotland, 1.9 million in Wales and 940,000 in Northern Ireland.

    A graphic showing the proportion of those aged 12 and over who have had a jab - 91% have had their first, 84% their second, and 65% their third
    Copyright: BBC

    You can find out how many cases are in your area here.

  5. £8.7bn of pandemic PPE written off by government

    A nurse in PPE
    Copyright: PA Media
    Image caption: Countries were clamouring for personal protective equipment, sending prices soaring

    More now on our top Covid story this morning that the government has written off £8.7bn it spent on protective equipment during the pandemic.

    Items costing £673m were unusable, while £750m of equipment was not used before its expiry date.

    The largest write-off - £4.7bn - was because the government paid more for it than it is currently worth, now that global supplies have recovered.

    No 10 said the purchases were justified - with 97% of items suitable for use.

    But Labour said: "These levels of waste destroy any claim the Conservatives have to be careful stewards of the public finances.”

  6. What are the papers saying?

    Papers
    Copyright: BBC

    The UK government's decision to write off nearly £9bn of PPE bought during the pandemic features in some of the papers.

    "What a £13bn waste" is the Mail's headline, with the paper focusing on the money written off by the government on both PPE and Covid fraud.

    The Daily Express also leads with the "scandalous" £8.7bn pounds on PPE written off by the government.

    The Financial Times says the money "squandered" on PPE by the government is actually closer to £10bn, with an additional £1.2bn lost on orders which could not be cancelled.

    On a different topic, the Mirror says households will be £2,000 a year poorer as a result of the ongoing "prices crisis", which has been exacerbated by the pandemic.

    • The government has written off £8.7bn it spent on protective equipment during the pandemic, accounts show. The Department for Health and Social Care documents show items costing £673m were unusable, while £750m of equipment was not used before its expiry date
    • Boris Johnson is to meet MPs at Prime Minister's Questions after he promised to "publish everything that we can" about parties in Downing Street during lockdown
    • Tonga will go into lockdown after several cases of Covid were recorded in the capital city Nuku'alofa. The South Pacific nation had previously managed to stay virus-free

