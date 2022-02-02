PPE was bought during global race for supplies, Gove says
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Cabinet minister Michael Gove has been defending the government's record on PPE
purchases, following the news that billions spent on protective equipment has
been written off.
He tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme the purchases were made when there was a
"global race to secure PPE" at the height of the pandemic, with
protests across Europe from doctors who were lacking protective equipment.
"We did everything we could to supply that equipment"
he says, adding that 97% of the PPE was "fit for purpose".
The levelling-up secretary says there's been a "mark
down" on items the government secured, because equipment was bought at the height of the crisis is now worth
less.
But Gove says there are "always lessons to be learnt"
about procurement – and the government is bringing forward a bill to make sure
money is spent more efficiently in future.
Tonga to enter lockdown after tsunami aid delivered
Tonga is to go into lockdown after a handful of Covid cases were recorded in the capital city Nuku'alofa.
Two cases were detected at the port, where humanitarian aid has been arriving following the recent volcanic eruption and tsunami, Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni said.
Another three cases were identified in family members.
Sovaleni said Tonga would enter lockdown from 18:00 local time (05:00 GMT) Wednesday, with the situation reviewed every 48 hours.
The South Pacific nation had previously managed to stay Covid free, having only recorded one case of the virus.
It closed its borders to the outside world in early 2020, but since the eruption it has since been heavily dependent on foreign aid.
At least 83% of Tonga's 106,000-strong population have had double doses of the Covid vaccine. However, the remoteness of some of these island communities, many with limited healthcare resources, makes them particularly vulnerable to an outbreak.
Live Reporting
Edited by Alex Therrien
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images ReutersCopyright: Reuters BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC
-
The government has written off £8.7bn it spent on protective equipment during the pandemic, accounts show. The Department for Health and Social Care documents show items costing £673m were unusable, while £750m of equipment was not used before its expiry date
-
Boris Johnson is to meet MPs at Prime Minister's Questions after he promised to "publish everything that we can" about parties in Downing Street during lockdown
-
Tonga will go into lockdown after several cases of Covid were recorded in the capital city Nuku'alofa. The South Pacific nation had previously managed to stay virus-free
-
The World Health Organization has warned the world’s Covid response was generating masses of waste
-
Denmark has become the first country in the EU to lift all of its domestic Covid restrictions, including face masks
UK shoppers hit by highest price rises in nearly a decade - report
Shoppers have been hit by the highest price rises in nearly 10 years after shop inflation almost doubled over the past month, new data suggests.
Shop price inflation jumped from 0.8% in December to 1.5% in January, the BRC-NielsenIQ price index indicated.
The pandemic, as well as Brexit, have made staff shortages a particular problem in the UK, prompting some employers to raise wages, which can contribute to inflation.
On top of that, rising global energy prices, supply problems and higher shipping costs are hitting retailers, with many costs being passed on to consumers.
Read more here.
PPE was bought during global race for supplies, Gove says
Cabinet minister Michael Gove has been defending the government's record on PPE purchases, following the news that billions spent on protective equipment has been written off.
He tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme the purchases were made when there was a "global race to secure PPE" at the height of the pandemic, with protests across Europe from doctors who were lacking protective equipment.
"We did everything we could to supply that equipment" he says, adding that 97% of the PPE was "fit for purpose".
The levelling-up secretary says there's been a "mark down" on items the government secured, because equipment was bought at the height of the crisis is now worth less.
But Gove says there are "always lessons to be learnt" about procurement – and the government is bringing forward a bill to make sure money is spent more efficiently in future.
Tonga to enter lockdown after tsunami aid delivered
Tonga is to go into lockdown after a handful of Covid cases were recorded in the capital city Nuku'alofa.
Two cases were detected at the port, where humanitarian aid has been arriving following the recent volcanic eruption and tsunami, Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni said.
Another three cases were identified in family members.
Sovaleni said Tonga would enter lockdown from 18:00 local time (05:00 GMT) Wednesday, with the situation reviewed every 48 hours.
The South Pacific nation had previously managed to stay Covid free, having only recorded one case of the virus.
It closed its borders to the outside world in early 2020, but since the eruption it has since been heavily dependent on foreign aid.
At least 83% of Tonga's 106,000-strong population have had double doses of the Covid vaccine. However, the remoteness of some of these island communities, many with limited healthcare resources, makes them particularly vulnerable to an outbreak.
Read more here.
The latest figures in the UK
A further 112,458 confirmed daily cases in the UK were announced on Tuesday, taking the seven-day average to 91,177.
Here we look at the figures in a bit more detail.
There were 219 deaths within 28 days of a positive test on Tuesday.
Of those deaths, there were 185 in England, 30 in Scotland and four in Northern Ireland. No deaths were reported in Wales.
More than 37 million booster doses have been administered across the UK, with 31 million in England, 3.3 million in Scotland, 1.9 million in Wales and 940,000 in Northern Ireland.
You can find out how many cases are in your area here.
£8.7bn of pandemic PPE written off by government
More now on our top Covid story this morning that the government has written off £8.7bn it spent on protective equipment during the pandemic.
Items costing £673m were unusable, while £750m of equipment was not used before its expiry date.
The largest write-off - £4.7bn - was because the government paid more for it than it is currently worth, now that global supplies have recovered.
No 10 said the purchases were justified - with 97% of items suitable for use.
But Labour said: "These levels of waste destroy any claim the Conservatives have to be careful stewards of the public finances.”
Continue reading here.
What are the papers saying?
The UK government's decision to write off nearly £9bn of PPE bought during the pandemic features in some of the papers.
"What a £13bn waste" is the Mail's headline, with the paper focusing on the money written off by the government on both PPE and Covid fraud.
The Daily Express also leads with the "scandalous" £8.7bn pounds on PPE written off by the government.
The Financial Times says the money "squandered" on PPE by the government is actually closer to £10bn, with an additional £1.2bn lost on orders which could not be cancelled.
On a different topic, the Mirror says households will be £2,000 a year poorer as a result of the ongoing "prices crisis", which has been exacerbated by the pandemic.
You can read our round-up of the papers here.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to today’s live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
Here are the main stories so far this morning:
Stick with us as we bring you all the latest on the pandemic throughout the day.
UK government writes off billions spent on PPE
No 10 says it stands by the decision to buy the kit, arguing 97% was suitable for use by the NHS.Follow