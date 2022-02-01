Boris Johnson is
taking the Sue Gray report seriously and is getting on with the job, deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab says.
Raab tells BBC Breakfast nobody wants to get to the
bottom of the lockdown parties investigation more than the PM.
He says Johnson demonstrated contrition with his apology in
the Commons on Monday afternoon and has set out how he’s going to fix things.
Rabb insists Johnson refused to answer MP's questions on whether
he was at a party in his own flat because “you don’t comment on a police investigation”.
Asked, if Johnson is found to have broken Covid rules, would
his position be untenable, Raab replies, “we’ll wait and see what the police determine”.
He says: “The prime minister has been clear... the ministerial code needs to be upheld in full.”
Asked about the drinking culture at No 10 that Sue Gray criticised, he says his experience of staff there is a huge amount of
determination, dedication and hard work.
“I have not personally come across the drinking culture that’s
been referred to,” he says.
Corrosive crisis damaging government - Mitchell
BBCCopyright: BBC
Boris Johnson is running the government like a "medieval court", a former Cabinet minister has said.
Tory MP Andrew Mitchell tells BBC Radio 4's Today Programme: "This is a crisis that is not going to go away and is doing very great damage to the party.
"It is more corrosive than the expenses scandal was and it will break the coalition that is the Conservative Party."
Mitchell says an "awful lot" is going on "beneath the surface".
He went on: "I think the problem is that Boris is running a modern government like a medieval court, you need to rule and govern through the structures, through Whitehall, through the cabinet for National Security Council.
"Many of us thought he would govern in the way he did when he was Mayor Of London, through being a chairman of a board, running a very good team - that is not what has happened here."
-
Sue
Gray found a "failure of leadership" and “events
that should not have been allowed to take place”
-
Her report examined 16 gatherings in Downing Street and Whitehall; 12 met the threshold for the Metropolitan Police to start investigating
-
Boris
Johnson apologised in the Commons and promised an overhaul of how No 10
and the Cabinet Office are run. He met MPs last night to try to rally support
-
Labour
leader Sir Keir Starmer says the British people believed Mr Johnson should
"do the decent thing and resign"
-
Gray
will publish her full report once police finish their inquiries, Downing
Street has said
-
The
Met says it has received more than 500 pages of documents and 300
pictures as part of its investigation.
His comments come after Mitchell told the Commons yesterday the prime minister "no longer enjoys my support".
No 10 commits to updated report after police finish
An updated report on lockdown parties in No 10 will be published by Sue Gray once police finish their inquiries, Downing Street says.
Gray says she had been "extremely limited" by the fact the Metropolitan Police is investigating Downing Street parties, so a "meaningful" report could not yet be released.
Metropolitan Police officers are looking into 12 events for alleged breaches of lockdown rules, including three the PM reportedly attended and one in his flat.
The force has confirmed it has received more than 500 pages of documents and 300 pictures as part of its investigation.
The Met says it expects to conduct interviews with people who have "potentially breached" the rules.
