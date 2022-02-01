BBC Copyright: BBC

Boris Johnson is taking the Sue Gray report seriously and is getting on with the job, deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab says.

Raab tells BBC Breakfast nobody wants to get to the bottom of the lockdown parties investigation more than the PM.

He says Johnson demonstrated contrition with his apology in the Commons on Monday afternoon and has set out how he’s going to fix things.

Rabb insists Johnson refused to answer MP's questions on whether he was at a party in his own flat because “you don’t comment on a police investigation”.

Asked, if Johnson is found to have broken Covid rules, would his position be untenable, Raab replies, “we’ll wait and see what the police determine”.

He says: “The prime minister has been clear... the ministerial code needs to be upheld in full.”

Asked about the drinking culture at No 10 that Sue Gray criticised, he says his experience of staff there is a huge amount of determination, dedication and hard work.

“I have not personally come across the drinking culture that’s been referred to,” he says.