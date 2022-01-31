PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Our top story this morning is a decision being taken by ministers on whether or not to scrap mandatory Covid vaccinations for NHS England staff.

Thursday is the deadline for frontline staff to get their first jab to give them time to be fully vaccinated by 1 April.

Around 77,000 NHS staff are unvaccinated and have been told if they are not double jabbed in time they will be redeployed or dismissed.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid says this rule is being "kept under review" but that it is the "duty" of NHS staff to get vaccinated.

We will bring you news of any decision as soon as we have it – but for now here’s the full story.