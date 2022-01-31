Our top story this morning is a decision being taken by\nministers on whether or not to scrap mandatory Covid vaccinations for NHS\nEngland staff. Thursday is the deadline for frontline staff to get their\nfirst jab to give them time to be fully vaccinated by 1 April. Around 77,000 NHS staff are unvaccinated and have been told\nif they are not double jabbed in time they will be redeployed or dismissed. Health Secretary Sajid Javid says this rule is being\n"kept under review" but that it is the "duty" of NHS staff to get vaccinated. We will bring you news of any decision as soon as we have it\n– but for now here’s the full\nstory.
Ministers will meet later to decide whether or not to scrap
mandatory Covid vaccinations
for NHS staff in England
-
The limit on visitors to care homes in England is lifted
today as self-isolation and
outbreak management times are cut
-
Working from home restrictions are eased in Scotland with employers encouraged to
consider a hybrid system
-
Streaming giant Spotify announces plans to clamp down on
Covid misinformation by adding advisory
warnings to podcasts
-
And today marks two years since the UK’s first Covid-19
hospital case and staff
have been telling us how they remember those first weeks
