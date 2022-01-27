Real danger of Omicron spiking again - social psychologist
BBCCopyright: BBC
Professor Stephen Reicher, a member of the government's scientific advisory panel on behaviour, has been telling BBC Breakfast that the reason why infections and hospitalisations aren't as high as many people had feared is because “people’s behaviour was actually far more cautious than we expected”.
He says over Christmas many decided not to go out if they were going to see an elderly relative, and before they did go out a high number of people took a test to make sure that they didn’t have the virus.
He says those things have put us in a relatively good situation and we've got to be very careful about removing them all because there's a real danger of the infection spiking again.
"We’re over the peak of Omicron," he says, but the rate of infection is now getting higher in schools and “we’re not out of it yet”.
He says the “success of our booster rollout, the tireless work of the NHS and the amazing public response” have helped to make it possible.
Boris Johnson warns the pandemic is not over and asks everyone to “remain cautious”.
He also urges anyone who hasn’t yet had their vaccine to come forward.
Everything will be exactly the same - Salon owner says
Back on face masks, and some businesses are asking people to continue wearing them, even though Plan B means you no longer have to.
Wendy Cummins, who owns a hairdressing salon in Eastleigh, says she's not planning to change any systems she has in place.
She says she and her staff will continue to wear their face masks and keep the screens and PPE in place.
Wendy says it’s a question of making people feel comfortable and safeguarding her staff.
She says she will ask her customers to wear a mask, but that they will still be able to come into the salon without one.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Gray report watch - the latest
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
There had been speculation that senior civil servant Sue Gray’s report into lockdown parties held in Downing Street could be delivered to the prime minister yesterday, but that never happened. So where are we now?
The BBC understands that Gray's report is essentially complete, but that final checks were still being made to it yesterday - including with legal, HR and police teams.
So it means the wait for the PM, MPs and the rest of us continues.
There have also been questions about whether the report will be published in full or partial form.
Downing Street has said it intends to publish the report in the format Johnson receives it in.
'I could cry with relief' - campaigner on care home rules being eased
BBCCopyright: BBC
Some reaction now to the news that Covid rules for adult care homes in England are to be eased.
Diane Mayhew, co-founder of Rights for Residents, who has campaigned to end restrictions on visiting loved ones in care homes, says: "I could actually cry with relief."
She says she was unable to see her father when he died in hospital because of restrictions in place at the time, while her partner had to witness her mother's decline through the window of a nursing home.
Mayhew tells BBC Breakfast: "Care home residents - the majority of them - are triple vaccinated, we wear PPE.
"There is no reason why this shouldn't have happened sooner."
But she says she awaits to see the "devil in the detail".
Care home restrictions in England to be eased
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Covid restrictions on adult social care will be eased in England from Monday, the government has announced.
There will be no limit on the number of visitors allowed at care homes, self-isolation periods will be cut and care homes will only have to follow outbreak management rules for 14 days, not 28.
The change is the latest rolling back of restrictions in England.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the move meant people could see more of their loved ones.
Covid restrictions on adult social care will be eased in England from Monday. There will be no limit on the number of visitors allowed at care homes and self-isolation periods will be cut
Women can experience small changes to their periods after having a Covid vaccine but they quickly return to normal, a leading UK menstruation expert has said. Dr Victoria Male, from Imperial College London, said studies from the US and Norway which tracked women's cycles were "reassuring"
MPs are still waiting to see the findings of Sue Gray's report into lockdown parties in Downing Street. The BBC understands that Ms Gray's report is essentially completed, but she has not yet sent it to the prime minister
Meanwhile, more than eight million people have tested positive for coronavirus in the Americas in the past week - a new record for the region
Live Reporting
Edited by Emma Owen
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images BBCCopyright: BBC Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
-
Face coverings and Covid passes are no longer legally required in England, as the relaxation of Plan B rules have come into effect. But train operators and some shops say they will continue to ask people to wear them
-
Covid restrictions on adult social care will be eased in England from Monday. There will be no limit on the number of visitors allowed at care homes and self-isolation periods will be cut
-
Women can experience small changes to their periods after having a Covid vaccine but they quickly return to normal, a leading UK menstruation expert has said. Dr Victoria Male, from Imperial College London, said studies from the US and Norway which tracked women's cycles were "reassuring"
-
MPs are still waiting to see the findings of Sue Gray's report into lockdown parties in Downing Street. The BBC understands that Ms Gray's report is essentially completed, but she has not yet sent it to the prime minister
-
Meanwhile, more than eight million people have tested positive for coronavirus in the Americas in the past week - a new record for the region
Real danger of Omicron spiking again - social psychologist
Professor Stephen Reicher, a member of the government's scientific advisory panel on behaviour, has been telling BBC Breakfast that the reason why infections and hospitalisations aren't as high as many people had feared is because “people’s behaviour was actually far more cautious than we expected”.
He says over Christmas many decided not to go out if they were going to see an elderly relative, and before they did go out a high number of people took a test to make sure that they didn’t have the virus.
He says those things have put us in a relatively good situation and we've got to be very careful about removing them all because there's a real danger of the infection spiking again.
"We’re over the peak of Omicron," he says, but the rate of infection is now getting higher in schools and “we’re not out of it yet”.
PM tweets as Plan B comes to an end
The prime minister has taken to Twitter this morning to talk about the end of Plan B measures in England.
He says the “success of our booster rollout, the tireless work of the NHS and the amazing public response” have helped to make it possible.
Boris Johnson warns the pandemic is not over and asks everyone to “remain cautious”.
He also urges anyone who hasn’t yet had their vaccine to come forward.
Everything will be exactly the same - Salon owner says
Back on face masks, and some businesses are asking people to continue wearing them, even though Plan B means you no longer have to.
Wendy Cummins, who owns a hairdressing salon in Eastleigh, says she's not planning to change any systems she has in place.
She says she and her staff will continue to wear their face masks and keep the screens and PPE in place.
Wendy says it’s a question of making people feel comfortable and safeguarding her staff.
She says she will ask her customers to wear a mask, but that they will still be able to come into the salon without one.
Gray report watch - the latest
There had been speculation that senior civil servant Sue Gray’s report into lockdown parties held in Downing Street could be delivered to the prime minister yesterday, but that never happened. So where are we now?
The BBC understands that Gray's report is essentially complete, but that final checks were still being made to it yesterday - including with legal, HR and police teams.
So it means the wait for the PM, MPs and the rest of us continues.
There have also been questions about whether the report will be published in full or partial form.
Downing Street has said it intends to publish the report in the format Johnson receives it in.
'I could cry with relief' - campaigner on care home rules being eased
Some reaction now to the news that Covid rules for adult care homes in England are to be eased.
Diane Mayhew, co-founder of Rights for Residents, who has campaigned to end restrictions on visiting loved ones in care homes, says: "I could actually cry with relief."
She says she was unable to see her father when he died in hospital because of restrictions in place at the time, while her partner had to witness her mother's decline through the window of a nursing home.
Mayhew tells BBC Breakfast: "Care home residents - the majority of them - are triple vaccinated, we wear PPE.
"There is no reason why this shouldn't have happened sooner."
But she says she awaits to see the "devil in the detail".
Care home restrictions in England to be eased
Covid restrictions on adult social care will be eased in England from Monday, the government has announced.
There will be no limit on the number of visitors allowed at care homes, self-isolation periods will be cut and care homes will only have to follow outbreak management rules for 14 days, not 28.
The change is the latest rolling back of restrictions in England.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the move meant people could see more of their loved ones.
Read more.
Face mask rules dropped as Plan B ends in England
More now on our main story this morning that face coverings and Covid passes are no longer legally required in England as Plan B restrictions have now come to an end.
Guidance on the use of face coverings in communal areas of educational settings has also been removed.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the vaccine rollout, testing capacity and the availability of new antiviral treatments have allowed the government to “cautiously” restore more freedoms.
Infections remain high, with 102,292 cases reported on Wednesday and 346 deaths within within 28 days of a positive test.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. We’ll be bringing you updates from the UK and around the world.
Here are the main stories so far this morning.