Professor Stephen Reicher, a member of the government's scientific advisory panel on behaviour, has been telling BBC Breakfast that the reason why infections and hospitalisations aren't as high as many people had feared is because “people’s behaviour was actually far more cautious than we expected”.

He says over Christmas many decided not to go out if they were going to see an elderly relative, and before they did go out a high number of people took a test to make sure that they didn’t have the virus.

He says those things have put us in a relatively good situation and we've got to be very careful about removing them all because there's a real danger of the infection spiking again.

"We’re over the peak of Omicron," he says, but the rate of infection is now getting higher in schools and “we’re not out of it yet”.