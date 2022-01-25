People stand in a queue at an airport wearing masks
Live

Businesses welcome changes to travel testing rules

Edited by Alex Therrien

  1. What’s happening today?

    Here’s what is happening this morning.

    • The travel industry is welcoming changes to rules that mean double-vaccinated travellers to England and Scotland will not need to take a Covid test from 11 February
    • Airline bosses say the move will return rules to “near-normality” for the fully vaccinated, adding that testing rules should become a “thing of the past”
    • Downing Street admits that staff gathered in No 10 during the first lockdown to mark Boris Johnson’s birthday
    • ITV News reports up to 30 people attended the June 2020 event, sang Happy Birthday and were served cake
    • In Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is due to give an update on the Covid rules later. It comes after measures were eased there - including the reopening of nightclubs
    • Over-50s and younger adults with underlying health conditions are being urged to participate in a study of life-saving treatments for Covid-19
    • School leaders' union, the NAHT, is calling on the government to consider making further changes to GCSE and A-level exams in England this year, because of the disruption caused by the pandemic

