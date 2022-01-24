The former Brexit secretary says he thinks “it's pretty likely” he will want Boris Johnson to go - but he says he will wait "three or four days" before asking the Prime Minister to leave No 10.
Last week, Davis called on the prime minister to "go" telling him in the Commons: "You have sat too long here for any good you have been doing".
Scotland eases Covid rules
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Our top story this morning is the easing of restrictions put in place in Scotland in response to the Omicron variant.
The changes mean:
Nightclubs can reopen
Limits on indoor events have been dropped
Venues selling alcohol are no longer limited to table service only
However, people are still being asked to work from home and take lateral flow tests before meeting others.
The changes were announced last week after a significant drop in infections. The rules were introduced over Christmas to tackle Omicron, but the variant is believed to have peaked in Scotland in the first week of January.
Many more workers are set to return to the office this week after work-from-home guidance was ditched in England.
Return to office will benefit young people, says boss
As many more people begin returning to the office this week after work-from-home guidance was ditched in England, the boss of a pub firm says the move will help younger staff with their careers.
Clive Watson, chief executive of City Pub Group, says junior workers need mentors who can “help them with their roles” adding “they can't really do that from home".
He’s been telling Radio 4's Today programme he also believes it's “very important” for office workers' mental wellbeing to be back in the workplace with their colleagues.
But many believe flexible working is here to stay. Last year, a BBC survey found 70% of 1,684 people polled do not believe workers will return to the office full-time when the pandemic subsides.
France's controversial vaccine pass comes into force
In France, all adults must now show a pass proving they are fully vaccinated against Covid in order to visit cafes, restaurants and cinemas, and to board intercity trains.
A proof of a negative test will no longer be sufficient.
Opponents of the plan say it violates principles of equality and liberty, and people's individual choice on vaccines.
About 38,000 people protested against the pass across France yesterday, according to the interior ministry.
Less than 10% of the French population is still totally unvaccinated.
