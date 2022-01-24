Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Will workers return to daily commuting as they did before the pandemic? Image caption: Will workers return to daily commuting as they did before the pandemic?

As many more people begin returning to the office this week after work-from-home guidance was ditched in England, the boss of a pub firm says the move will help younger staff with their careers.

Clive Watson, chief executive of City Pub Group, says junior workers need mentors who can “help them with their roles” adding “they can't really do that from home".

He’s been telling Radio 4's Today programme he also believes it's “very important” for office workers' mental wellbeing to be back in the workplace with their colleagues.

But many believe flexible working is here to stay. Last year, a BBC survey found 70% of 1,684 people polled do not believe workers will return to the office full-time when the pandemic subsides.