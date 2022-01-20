England hospital admissions stable and falling overall - Javid
The health secretary says Covid-related hospital admissions in England are "stable" and "overall they are falling".
At one point, there were as many as 18,000 people in hospital in England with Covid but that has fallen to around 15,500, he says.
He acknowledges that some regions, including north-east England, are still seeing "strong pressures" with hospital admissions yet to show a decrease.
Citing the lag between people catching the virus and becoming seriously ill, Javid says with infection numbers falling it was "reasonable" to assume hospital admissions will continue to drop as well.
He reiterates the point that people in intensive care with Covid are disproportionately unvaccinated, which he says tells us that vaccines work.
Today marks a new chapter in UK fight against Covid - Javid
Health Secretary Sajid Javid has been speaking to BBC Breakfast about the scrapping of England's Plan B Covid measures.
He insists he is "certain" it is the time right to lift the tougher rules, describing it as “a new chapter in our fight against Covid-19", as the nation reverts to Plan A.
He says the purpose of Plan B measures was to buy the UK time to “build our defences” against the Omicron wave and roll out the booster vaccination programme.
The data show Omicron is in "retreat", he says, adding that this is due to several reasons - in particular how the public responded to the call to get top-up jabs, with 15 million people now boosted.
But he insists the changes do not mean “Covid is not a
problem”, as the prevalence of the virus is still high.
He reminds people the “most important thing” they can do is
get vaccinated against Covid if they haven’t already.
Face masks dropped for secondary pupils in England's classrooms
Secondary school pupils in England no longer have to wear face masks in classrooms
as part of the scrapping of Plan B Covid measures.
Announcing the end of the tougher rules yesterday, Boris Johnson told
MPs the Department for Education would also shortly remove guidance on their
use in communal areas.
Compulsory face masks were temporarily reintroduced in schools
at the beginning of the year in a bid to reduce the spread of the Omicron
variant and address concerns about schools remaining open for face-to-face
learning this term.
The requirement meant secondary
school pupils - but not teachers - had to wear masks in classrooms. Staff and
visitors were also advised to cover their face in communal areas of any school.
Reacting to the new rules, school leaders' unions have said that
Covid remains a challenge for schools, with high numbers of staff and pupils absent.
Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and
College Leaders, welcomed the end of face coverings in classrooms, but warned that the government risked giving the impression the crisis was over when there was
still huge disruption in education.
From today, secondary pupils in England no longer have to wear face coverings in classrooms, with the government also set
to also drop advice on their use in school communal areas
- The rule change was announced by Boris Johnson
on Wednesday as he scrapped England’s Plan B measures
- Government advice for people to work from home has
been immediately dropped, while mandatory face masks in public places and Covid
passports for entry to large events will end next Thursday
Meanwhile, the prime minister continues to be under pressure over gatherings held in government buildings when Covid restrictions were in place
But a government minister says Tory MPs are reconsidering a leadership challenge against Johnson. It comes after backbench Tory MP Christian Wakeford defected to Labour yesterday
