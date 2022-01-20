The health secretary says Covid-related hospital admissions in England are "stable" and "overall they are falling".

At one point, there were as many as 18,000 people in hospital in England with Covid but that has fallen to around 15,500, he says.

He acknowledges that some regions, including north-east England, are still seeing "strong pressures" with hospital admissions yet to show a decrease.

Citing the lag between people catching the virus and becoming seriously ill, Javid says with infection numbers falling it was "reasonable" to assume hospital admissions will continue to drop as well.

He reiterates the point that people in intensive care with Covid are disproportionately unvaccinated, which he says tells us that vaccines work.