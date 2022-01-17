UK Covid case drop cautiously good news - expert

We’ve had the apology and now we need the detail - Zahawi
The PM is right to wait for the outcome of an investigation into
Downing Street lockdown parties before responding, the education secretary
says.
Nadhim Zahawi tells BBC Breakfast that people feel a lot of pain,
hurt and upset so it was only right for the PM to say sorry. He apologised in the House of Commons for attending a drinks party in the garden of Downing Street on 20 May 2020.
“We’ve had the apology and now we need the detail,” says Zahawi.
“I think it’s important now we see the evidence because it’s
the only way we clear this up by having that investigation,” he says.
The Mirror accuses Johnson of preparing "to throw a bunch of civil servants under the bus" in order to survive.
There's plenty of coverage of the PM's fightback – reportedly
called "Operation Red Meat". The
Times leads with what it describes as one of the populist announcements. The
paper says he intends to put the Royal Navy in charge of stemming the number of
migrant boats crossing the Channel.
The Mail welcomes the move to scrap the current fee,
arguing that in an era of streaming services it feels as "archaic as a
black-and-white TV set".
On its front page, the Mail says Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer
was "forced on to the defensive" when questioned about a picture of
him holding a beer in a Labour constituency office in April last year.
The latest UK Covid data
We've been reporting on the declining daily Covid cases in the UK this morning.
On Sunday, a further 70,924 cases were recorded, taking the seven-day average to 107,722 per day.
Also on Sunday, a further 88 Covid deaths were repoerted - though death figures tend to be lower on weekends due to a lag in reporting.
Covid case drop cautiously good news - expert
An infectious disease modeller has said it is “cautiously good news” that Covid cases seem to be falling across England.
Prof Mike Tildesley says it is “it’s pretty clear that the Omicron wave is slowing down”.
But hospital cases are still high, says the member of the
Scientific Pandemic Influenza Modelling (SPI-M) group of SAGE.
Prof Tildesley tells BBC Breakfast that data shows hospitalisations
are relatively stable and even slowing down in London.
He says he needs an extra week of data to see what the
effect of children going back to school is.
But if cases continue to fall he says he will be “pretty
confident that we are seeing this wave turning around”.
He says he hopes we will soon be dealing with milder versions of Covid that we will be able to deal with in a similar way to flu.
