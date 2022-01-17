UK Covid case drop cautiously good news - expert

PA Media Copyright: PA Media

The PM is right to wait for the outcome of an investigation into Downing Street lockdown parties before responding, the education secretary says.

Nadhim Zahawi tells BBC Breakfast that people feel a lot of pain, hurt and upset so it was only right for the PM to say sorry. He apologised in the House of Commons for attending a drinks party in the garden of Downing Street on 20 May 2020.

“We’ve had the apology and now we need the detail,” says Zahawi.

“I think it’s important now we see the evidence because it’s the only way we clear this up by having that investigation,” he says.

He refers to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer being asked on the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme about a photo of him drinking beer indoor with colleagues.

“I hope he finds it within himself to apologise,” he says.

He says he does not recognise the so-called Operation Save Big Dog, which some newspapers are reporting is an attempt by MPs to rescue the PM’s reputation.

