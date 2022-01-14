Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus\npandemic. Here are the main stories this morning:
Downing Street staff have been accused of
holding two leaving parties in No 10 on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral
-
The Telegraph reports around 30 people were drinking alcohol
and dancing until the early hours
-
No 10 has not denied the events took place on 16 April 2021
during lockdown
-
Meanwhile, restrictions on large events and businesses in
Wales will be
scrapped in two weeks
- The UK economy surpassed pre-Covid levels for the first time in November after recording stronger-than-expected growth
- Australia has revoked tennis star Novak Djokovic's visa for a second time in a row over his right to remain in the country unvaccinated
- The
US Supreme Court has blocked President Joe Biden's rule requiring workers
at large companies to be vaccinated or masked and tested weekly
-
France has relaxed restrictions for vaccinated people
travelling from the UK, who will no longer need a compelling reason to enter
