Boris Johnson speaks at PMQs on 12 January 2021

Ministers back PM's call to wait for party inquiry

  1. Analysis

    What next for Johnson after his party apology?

    Laura Kuenssberg

    Political editor

    The prime minister's admission and apology in the Commons likely bought him a little time.

    A pause until the official inquiry into what parties did or didn't take place in Downing Street is published, in perhaps a week or so.

    But for many on his own side, Boris Johnson has already lost the benefit of the doubt.

    Growing numbers of his own MPs want him out, discussing frantically how and when his exit could take place.

    But in truth, there is no fixed plan among Boris Johnson's opponents.

  2. PM's position is completely untenable - Labour

    Lisa Nandy
    Labour shadow minister Lisa Nandy says the prime minister's position is "completely untenable" and he should "come clean" about the parties he and other ministers attended.

    The shadow levelling up, housing and communities secretary says it sounded like Boris Johnson was apologising "for the perception of what had happened" and "because he was sorry he got caught".

    "The amount of hurt and anguish this has caused for people is unbelievable," she tells BBC Breakfast.

    She rejects the idea people should wait for the results of an ongoing inquiry, adding: "The PM has had ample opportunities to level with the public and it’s about time he was honest with us."

  3. The papers: PM's future 'on knife edge' and 'Operation save Boris'

    Guardian and Daily Mail front pages
    It's another tough set of front pages for the prime minister this morning.

    Boris Johnson's future is "on a knife edge", according to the Guardian.

    It says his carefully worded apology for attending a Downing Street party during lockdown has not prevented Conservative MPs openly calling for his resignation, and that his premiership is "hanging in the balance".

    The Sun says he is only "clinging on" to his job.

    The Daily Mirror's headline labels the prime minister a "disgrace", while the i says his explanation of his actions has been "greeted with public derision".

    The Daily Mail says the cabinet was mobilised in what it calls "Operation Save Boris", but it reports that the chancellor and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss are "on manoeuvres" to succeed him.

  4. Senior Tories urge PM to quit after party apology

    Our main story this morning is the reaction to the prime minister admitting he attended a drinks party during lockdown.

    Boris Johnson has apologised for the way he handled the event in the Downing Street garden in 2020 and said he understood the public’s “rage”.

    Cabinet members including deputy PM Dominic Raab have rallied round their leader, calling for people to wait for the results of an inquiry by senior civil servant Sue Gray.

    But Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross and MPs William Wragg, Caroline Nokes and Roger Gale have called on him to stand down.

  5. Good morning

    Boris Johnson
    Copyright: Reuters

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Here are the main stories this morning:

