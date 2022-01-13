The prime minister's admission and apology in the Commons likely bought him a little time.

A pause until the official inquiry into what parties did or didn't take place in Downing Street is published, in perhaps a week or so.

But for many on his own side, Boris Johnson has already lost the benefit of the doubt.

Growing numbers of his own MPs want him out, discussing frantically how and when his exit could take place.

But in truth, there is no fixed plan among Boris Johnson's opponents.

