Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus\npandemic. Here are the main stories today:
Boris Johnson will face MPs later at Prime Minister's Questions amid demands for him to say whether he attended
a drinks event in the Downing Street garden during lockdown in May 2020
Tennis star Novak Djokovic has admitted
breaching isolation rules after testing positive for Covid-19 last month,
describing it as an "error of judgement"
Ministers will look at easing Wales' Covid rules when restrictions are reviewed next week if the peak of the current wave has passed, First Minister Mark Drakeford says
The World Health Organization has warned that half of Europe will have caught the Omicron variant within the next six to eight weeks.
The Canadian province of Quebec will charge a health tax to residents who are not vaccinated against Covid-19
Good morning
