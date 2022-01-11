UK Parliament Copyright: UK Parliament

The representative for the government doing the media rounds this morning is health minister Edward Argar.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast, he's asked about the claims that as many as 100 people were invited to a "bring-your-own-booze" drinks event in the Downing Street garden during the first lockdown.

In response, Argar says: "I can entirely understand why people… will feel angry and very upset and hurt by these allegations.”

He adds he thinks “the prime minister did the right thing in calling for that inquiry” into Downing Street lockdown parties led by senior civil servant Sue Gray.

The health minister says he hopes to learn the facts “swiftly” and says “where people are shown to have broken the rules, appropriate disciplinary action is taken”.