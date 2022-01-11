Live
PM under pressure over further lockdown gathering
100 invited to Downing Street lockdown drinks | Kuenssberg on the latest party revelation
- About 100 people were invited to a"bring-your-own-booze" drinks event in the Downing Street garden
during the first lockdown, the BBC understands.
-
Witnesses say the PM and his
wife were among about 30 people who attended the gathering on 20 May 2020. The
Met Police has contacted No 10 over the gathering. Boris Johnson has declined
to say if he attended
-
New testing rules in England mean people without Covid symptoms now no longer need a confirmatory PCR test to confirm a positive
lateral flow. The UK Health Security Agency says the change reflects the high
prevalence of the virus in the community, and
the accuracy of rapid tests
-
The controversy over Novak Djokovic's
Australian visa application been "damaging on all fronts", the men's professional tennis tour has said. The ATP also called for more clarity
of the rules to enter Australia and urged players to get vaccinated
I understand anger over lockdown drinks - minister
The representative for the government doing the media rounds this morning is health minister Edward Argar.
Appearing on BBC Breakfast, he's asked about the claims that as many as 100 people were invited to a "bring-your-own-booze" drinks event in the Downing Street garden during the first lockdown.
In response, Argar says: "I can entirely understand why people… will feel angry and very upset and hurt by these allegations.”
He adds he thinks “the prime minister did the right thing in calling for that inquiry” into Downing Street lockdown parties led by senior civil servant Sue Gray.
The health minister says he hopes to learn the facts “swiftly” and says “where people are shown to have broken the rules, appropriate disciplinary action is taken”.
No 10 refuses to comment on new lockdown event revelations
As we just mentioned, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is once more in the spotlight today amid fresh claims that 100 people were invited to a "bring-your-own-booze" drinks event in the Downing Street garden during the first coronavirus lockdown.
Witnesses say the PM and his wife were among about 30 people who attended the event on 20 May 2020.
But Boris Johnson has declined to say if he attended, and No 10 has refused to comment, saying the gathering - and others reported to have happened under Covid restrictions - are subject to an ongoing independent probe by a top civil servant.
London’s Metropolitan Police says it is in contact with the government over "widespread reporting relating to alleged breaches" of Covid rules.
The invitation to the gathering was sent via an email, revealed by ITV News. It asked people to "socially distanced drinks in the No 10 garden this evening".
It was sent when lockdown restrictions were in force.
Covid rules in place on 20 May 2020 meant you could only meet one other person from another household outdoors, with larger gatherings with people from other households banned.
Twelve days later - on 1 June - rules in England were relaxed to allow groups of up to six people to meet outside.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK and around the world.
