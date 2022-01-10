A person takes a Covid test swab in Woking, Surrey, southwest of London, in February 2021.
Daily testing of critical staff starts in England

Edited by James Clarke

  1. Daily testing of 100k critical staff starts in England

    Lateral flow test
    Some 100,000 critical workers from sectors including food processing, transport and the border force will start to receive lateral flow tests from today, under a government scheme to reduce the spread of Covid in the workforce.

    The government says people covered by the initiative include those working in national infrastructure, national security, transport, food distribution and processing.

    Police and Fire and Rescue Services control rooms, electricity generation, test kit warehouses and test surge laboratories are also included.

    Staff absences have surged in recent weeks, as workers have tested positive for Covid and had to isolate. This has created big problems for bosses, who are hopeful the scheme will alleviate the staffing shortage crisis gripping Britain.

    Network Rail says it’s received hundreds of tests for those working in big signalling centres and control rooms - viewed as critical to keep services moving safely – while industry body Energy UK says its members are also part of the scheme.

    But the union for Border Force staff says it understands the tests are to be given to maritime workers only at this stage, with no plans to extend it more widely yet.

    The food supply chain is among the sectors the government views as critical, but one major representative said they didn’t fully understand what the process was, and it seemed "very rushed", but some of its members had started to receive tests.

    The government has said the testing scheme for critical workers will be separate from the allocation for public sector workers such as adult social care or education and those delivered to pharmacies and homes.

