As of 04:00 GMT fully-vaccinated
travellers arriving in the UK do not need to take a pre-departure test and do
not need to isolate while waiting for their post-arrival PCR result
The Armed Forces is sending 200 personnel into NHS hospitals across London to plug staff shortages - with
thousands off sick or isolating as the Omicron variant surges through the
capital
There are concerns that some older pupils in England are refusing to take lateral flow tests and wear face coverings in classrooms as they head back to school, parents and other pupils
say
Australia has said it is
investigating the visas of other foreign tennis players, after detaining men’s
world number one Novak Djokovic in a chaotic row over vaccine rules
In India at least 13
passengers, who tested positive for Covid-19 upon their arrival in the city of
Amritsar, have escaped institutional quarantine
It comes as the World
Health Organization (WHO) warns against describing the Omicron variant as mild,
saying it is killing people across the world
