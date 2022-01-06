"Rules are rules," Australia's prime minister says, about Novak Djokovic being deported. Scott Morrison is back to talking tough but so far he has not explained or answered the glaring questions at the heart of this story.

What is the issue with Djokovic's visa? What was the medical reason for his exemption?

And why had he been given the green light to fly and take part in the Australian Open if there are issues with his visa application? Big enough issues, it seems, for the player to get deported.

Remember, while his vaccine exemption has caused a great deal of anger among Australians - who for months now have been urged to get the jab - Djokovic is not the only player who was granted one.

Tennis Australia said that a handful of the 26 athletes who applied were given an exemption. Who are they? Why are their cases different from Djokovic's?

The decision about the Serb star has sparked anger overseas but the PM is hoping the decision will go down well among Australians.

Mr Morrison has been under immense political pressure over his government's handling of the Omicron variant, amid rocketing numbers of cases and chaos at testing clinics. All with a looming election in the next few months.