"Rules are rules," Australia's prime minister says, about Novak Djokovic being deported. Scott Morrison is back to talking tough but so far he has not explained or answered the glaring questions at the heart of this story.
What is the issue with Djokovic's visa? What was the medical reason for his exemption?
And why had he been given the green light to fly and take part in the Australian Open if there are issues with his visa application? Big enough issues, it seems, for the player to get deported.
Remember, while his vaccine exemption has caused a great deal of anger among Australians - who for months now have been urged to get the jab - Djokovic is not the only player who was granted one.
Tennis Australia said that a handful of the 26 athletes who applied were given an exemption. Who are they? Why are their cases different from Djokovic's?
The decision about the Serb star has sparked anger overseas but the PM is hoping the decision will go down well among Australians.
Mr Morrison has been under immense political pressure over his government's handling of the Omicron variant, amid rocketing numbers of cases and chaos at testing clinics. All with a looming election in the next few months.
Novak Djokovic has had his visa to enter Australia revoked on his arrival in Melbourne and the tennis world number one was held in the city's airport for several hours on Wednesday before border officials announced he had not met entry rules and would be deported.
Djokovic was then taken to a government detention hotel and his lawyers have launched an urgent appeal in court.
This follows a massive backlash over a vaccine exemption Djokovic said he got to play in the Australian Open.
The Serbian player has not spoken about his vaccination status, but last year he said he was "opposed to vaccination".
Wednesday saw a series of Covid rule changes in the UK - including to testing and self-isolation in England and Scotland, as well as confirmation that England will stick with Plan B measures. We expect further reaction to the announcements today.
Meanwhile, tennis star Novak Djokovic, is facing deportation from Australia following a backlash over a vaccine exemption he was reportedly given.
Djokovic court hearing adjourned
Australia will not immediately deport tennis player Novak Djokovic, a government lawyer has told a court hearing.
Lawyers for the Serbian tennis star had challenged the decision of the Australian authorities on Wednesday to deny him entry amid claims over a reported vaccination exemption.
The case has now been adjourned and the world number one tennis player has been moved to a quarantine hotel until a further legal hearing takes place on Monday.
Border officials said Djokovic failed to provide adequate proof he was medically exempt from the requirement for visitors to be double vaccinated against Covid.
An earlier decision by Tennis Australia to grant Djokovic an exemption to play in the Australian Open prompted strong public criticism.
What do we know about the Djokovic row?
What was meant to be the start of a new year of tennis glory has turned into a diplomatic storm.
The world's number one male player has found himself sitting in Australian hotel detention awaiting possible deportation rather than preparing for a competition he has won a number of times.
How did this come to pass and what has the reaction been in Australia and in Novak Djokovic's home country of Serbia?
Analysis: Glaring questions remain over visa row
Shaimaa Khalil
BBC News, Sydney
Wednesday saw a series of Covid rule changes in the UK - including to testing and self-isolation in England and Scotland, as well as confirmation that England will stick with Plan B measures. We expect further reaction to the announcements today.
Meanwhile, tennis star Novak Djokovic, is facing deportation from Australia following a backlash over a vaccine exemption he was reportedly given.
