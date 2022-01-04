Staffing situation in hospitals 'almost impossible', says health leaders
Several hospitals have declared critical incidents as they face staff shortages due to Omicron - meaning they are resorting to emergency plans.
The boss of NHS Confederation - which represents health leaders - says this is happening because the situation is becoming "almost impossible".
Matthew Taylor tells Times Radio that even without Covid the NHS is 100,000 people short, and that the problem with staff absences is that it is unpredictable.
"You don't know where somebody is going to get sick and, when somebody does get sick, it's then more likely that other people in that team will get sick and hospitals and healthcare systems are complex, they're inter-dependent," he says.
He adds hospital admissions seem to have "perhaps plateaued in London or there may be a second peak after the new year now" - but that hospitalisations are rising across the rest of Britain.
He says the next few weeks are going to be "very, very difficult", and suggests "there's a kind of almost politicised attempt to suggest that things aren't as difficult as they are".
People working in the health service "see the reality", Taylor says, and he urges politicians to be driven by the data, which should become clearer by the start of next week.
Omicron cases may be plateauing in some age groups in London - Ferguson
Prof Neil Ferguson says he is “cautiously optimistic” that
infection rates in London in the 18-50 age group – which has been driving the Omicron
wave – may possibly have plateaued but it’s too early to say if they’re going
down yet.
But he warns: “This epidemic has spread so quickly in that
group, that it hasn’t had time to really spread into the older age groups which
are at much greater risk of severe outcomes and hospitalisations.
“So we may see a different pattern in hospitalisations. Hospitalisations
are still generally going up across the country and we may see high levels for
some weeks.”
He says daily case numbers – which have been above 100,000 for nearly two
weeks - are not as useful as they used to be because some regions have been
running out of tests, says Ferguson.
“Almost certainly case numbers, true infection rates have
been much higher than that. Also they don’t include reinfection… and about between
10 and 15% of Omicron cases are reinfections.”
He says the epidemic has been spreading so quickly and can’t
sustain case numbers at that level forever, so scientists expect case numbers to come
down in the next week to three weeks.
We have plan to prioritise Covid tests if needed - government
The government has prepared a plan to prioritise vulnerable people
and some workers in key sectors for Covid testing
if there is a shortage of tests, a government source has confirmed.
They stressed the UK was already conducting more than 1.5 million tests per day, and prioritisation would only be introduced if needed.
The list
is unlikely to be as broad as "all key workers", as mooted in the Daily Telegraph. And vulnerable people means patients and workers in healthcare
settings.
Ministers continue to meet daily to assess shortages of workers in
areas of the economy.
There will be a ministerial statement to Parliament tomorrow about
the scheduled review of Plan B measures.
It has not been decided whether it
will be delivered by the PM or the health secretary.
Will Omicron spread among children as schools return?
Leading epidemiologist Prof Neil Ferguson says that before Christmas, Delta and Omicron were generally spreading among different age groups.
Delta infections
were driven by school-age children and older age groups, he says, while Omicron was
affecting those in the middle 18 to 45 age group.
“Omicron didn’t have much time to get into school children
before schools shut, and we expect to now see quite high infection levels of
mild infection in school-age children," says Ferguson, whose modelling led to the first nationwide restrictions.
He tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme that Omicron is certainly less severe than other variants
– “probably a two thirds drop in the risk of dying from Omicron” – but that
doesn’t mean it won’t be a difficult few weeks for the NHS.
Ex-teachers are returning to help out, says minister
It’s a big day for school pupils in England and Northern
Ireland as the new term starts.
The government’s vaccines minister Maggie Throup says she’s
confident there are enough tests for the millions of pupils returning to school. Pupils in England are being tested when they get to school, while in NI children are being urged to test at home beforehand.
And asked about the teacher shortages because of self-isolating,
Throup says the government has appealed for retired and ex-teachers to come
back to the profession.
“It’s important everybody pulls together to make sure the
children can continue to get that face to face teaching which is so vital for
them," she tells BBC Breakfast.
But pressed on how many former teachers have actually
returned, Throup says “people are coming back all the time” and “the numbers
will vary in different parts of the country”.
“It’s a matter of thousands of people who have come forward
to say they will play their part,” she says.
We’ll be bringing you updates throughout the day.
Our top story this morning is on the return to school for millions of children in England and Northern Ireland – but many fear too many teachers will be off work self-isolating.