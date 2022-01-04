EPA Copyright: EPA

Several hospitals have declared critical incidents as they face staff shortages due to Omicron - meaning they are resorting to emergency plans.

The boss of NHS Confederation - which represents health leaders - says this is happening because the situation is becoming "almost impossible".

Matthew Taylor tells Times Radio that even without Covid the NHS is 100,000 people short, and that the problem with staff absences is that it is unpredictable.

"You don't know where somebody is going to get sick and, when somebody does get sick, it's then more likely that other people in that team will get sick and hospitals and healthcare systems are complex, they're inter-dependent," he says.

He adds hospital admissions seem to have "perhaps plateaued in London or there may be a second peak after the new year now" - but that hospitalisations are rising across the rest of Britain.

He says the next few weeks are going to be "very, very difficult", and suggests "there's a kind of almost politicised attempt to suggest that things aren't as difficult as they are".

People working in the health service "see the reality", Taylor says, and he urges politicians to be driven by the data, which should become clearer by the start of next week.