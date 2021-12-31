Do a Covid test before New Year's Eve parties - PM

BBC Copyright: BBC

There has been huge demand for rapid Covid lateral flow tests in recent weeks as ministers encourage people to test themselves more.

But this has led to shortages of the rapid tests, with Health Secretary Sajid Javid warning there will be a need to "constrain" in supply for two weeks.

Now the British Medical Association and Royal College of Nursing are calling for NHS workers to be be given priority access to the tests, amid concerns the issue is contributing to staff shortages.

Caroline, a GP nurse in Kent, says she had to return to work after Christmas without taking a test as she could not get hold of any lateral flow tests or book a PCR - but later developed symptoms and tested positive.

"I will have put my patients at risk, including a new born baby coming for their first immunisations, and my colleagues," she tells the BBC.