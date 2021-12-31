Do a Covid test before New Year's Eve parties - PM

Caroline, a GP nurse in Kent, says she had to return to work after Christmas without taking a test as she could not get hold of any lateral flow tests or book a PCR - but later developed symptoms and tested positive.
"I will have put my patients at risk, including a new born baby coming for their first immunisations, and my colleagues," she tells the BBC.
What do the papers say?
The main story in the Guardian focuses on supply problems with Covid tests. Health secretary Sajid Javid is being urged to ensure NHS workers are prioritised for tests or face the risk of a "devastating" impact on patient care, it says.
Calls to give NHS staff priority access to lateral flow tests
There has been huge demand for rapid Covid lateral flow tests in recent weeks as ministers encourage people to test themselves more.
But this has led to shortages of the rapid tests, with Health Secretary Sajid Javid warning there will be a need to "constrain" in supply for two weeks.
Now the British Medical Association and Royal College of Nursing are calling for NHS workers to be be given priority access to the tests, amid concerns the issue is contributing to staff shortages.
The Times says NHS chiefs do not believe the threshold for new Covid restrictions has been crossed, despite a surge in hospital admissions.
Although concerned by the increase, the paper says they have been reassured by the fact that serious illness among elderly people has not risen significantly.
PM urges people to take a Covid test before NYE parties
It’s New Year’s Eve and many people across England are preparing to celebrate at home or in pubs, bars and restaurants.
The prime minister is urging people who go out later to take a Covid test first and "remember the importance of ventilation".
Speaking in a message that will be posted on social media later, Boris Johnson says it is thanks to the "huge national effort" on Covid vaccinations that we can celebrate tonight at all.
Meanwhile in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland tighter rules are now in place for venues and there are restrictions on the number of people who can gather.
Good morning
Welcome to our New Year’s Eve coverage of coronavirus developments in the UK and around the world.
Here’s your morning briefing: