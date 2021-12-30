It is "very worrying" that a shortage of Covid-19 tests could lead to people mixing over the New Year without being able to see whether they are infectious, a leading scientist says.

Prof Peter Openshaw, who sits on the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag), says the conditions at a New Year's Eve gathering were "perfect" for spreading coronavirus.

Asked about the prospect of untested people mixing because of a shortage of lateral flow devices, he tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "We know the situations in which transmission happens and fortunately I don't think we are facing the sort of lockdown that was necessary in order to cope in the very earliest part of this year.

"But we do know that crowding together in poorly ventilated spaces, particularly if you are shouting over loud music and so on, is absolutely perfect in terms of transmitting this very, very highly transmissible virus."