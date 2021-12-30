'Very worrying' people could mix without testing - scientist
It is "very worrying" that a shortage of Covid-19 tests could lead to people mixing over the New Year without being able to see whether they are infectious, a leading scientist says.
Prof Peter Openshaw, who sits on the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag), says the conditions at a New Year's Eve gathering were "perfect" for spreading coronavirus.
Asked about the prospect of untested people mixing because of a shortage of lateral flow devices, he tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "We know the situations in which transmission happens and fortunately I don't think we are facing the sort of lockdown that was necessary in order to cope in the very earliest part of this year.
"But we do know that crowding together in poorly ventilated spaces, particularly if you are shouting over loud music and so on, is absolutely perfect in terms of transmitting this very, very highly transmissible virus."
'Astonishing year' since Oxford jab approved
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Today marks a year since the UK became the first country to approve the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.
Prof Sir Andrew Pollard, who led the Oxford Vaccine Group that developed the jab, tells BBC Breakfast it has been a "pretty astonishing year" with more than two billion doses distributed globally.
He says it was a "fairly daunting task" with an "enormous amount of pressure" to start the trials to ensure the vaccine was safe back in February 2020 - something which can normally take 10 to 15 years.
The process was the same as normal "just the built-in delays weren't there", he says, pointing to funding and volunteers being available, allowing the team to "move very swiftly".
The main concern now is the currently unvaccinated and the focus should be on getting those people their first doses, he says.
But he adds the Oxford team have taken the "first steps" in the process to modify their vaccine if it is needed to tackle the Omicron variant or another that might emerge.
Positivity rate 'through the roof' - testing lab boss
Demand for testing is "higher than ever", the boss of a lighthouse testing lab says.
Chris Hughes, managing director of of Perkin Elmer, tells BBC Radio 5 Live: "The issue is demand it is higher than ever
but the good news is capacity in the network is increasing, more was added in
December and there are plans to add more in January.
"You’ve seen the numbers from Omicron, it’s
an extremely transmissible strain of the virus so more people are getting
symptoms and we’ve seen the positivity rates of those tests go through the roof
as well."
It takes about 10 hours to process a PCR test, he says, but that can rise to 12 hours when there is huge demand.
When a sample arrives at the lab it first has to be neutralised so it is "no longer a risk to anybody". The RNA is then extracted and put through a test which detects whether Covid is present or not. If it is positive it is likely to go through a second test to check for one of the variants of concern, "Omicron being chief among those at the moment", and it may also be sent for sequencing to confirm the presence of a variant.
Hughes says there has been a huge public and private sector effort to increase capacity over the past year or so and tells people struggling to book a slot: "Be persistent, keep checking and get the test."
Officials look to distribute tests ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations
There is a scramble to bolster the UK’s
coronavirus testing system ahead of New Year’s Eve, with the prime minister
advising people to take a lateral flow test before going out to celebrate.
There are currently no home-delivery slots
left for lateral flow tests though the government website shows some home PCR tests are available for key workers or
the public. Earlier there were also unavailable.
But there are also no PCR test slots available
at sites in England or Northern Ireland – some are available in Scotland and parts of Wales.
UK Health Security chief executive Dr Jenny
Harries says she recognises there are issues across the country but says there are good supplies and officials will be endeavouring to get them to "the
right places".
The UKHSA says eight million lateral flow
tests will be made available to pharmacies by New Year’s Eve and people
wanting PCR tests should keep checking the website as more slots are being
made available every day.
Conservative MP Sir Roger Gale tweeted yesterday that he had been told by Health Secretary Sajid Javid there is a "world
shortage of lateral flow & PCR test supplies" but said the UK was buying "all
that’s available".
Here’s what’s happening
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Here are some of the headlines on this Thursday morning.
Eight million lateral flow
tests are to be distributed to pharmacies by New Year’s Eve, health officials
say, amid concerns about a shortage of tests
The prime minister has
urged people to take a rapid test before going out to celebrate the end of 2021
but some people are having difficulty getting hold of the kits
Live Reporting
Edited by James Clarke
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
-
Eight million lateral flow
tests are to be distributed to pharmacies by New Year’s Eve, health officials
say, amid concerns about a shortage of tests
-
The prime minister has
urged people to take a rapid test before going out to celebrate the end of 2021
but some people are having difficulty getting hold of the kits
-
In Northern Ireland testing guidance has been changed to cope with the demand for PCR tests, with
fully-vaccinated people identified as close contacts of someone with Covid now told
to take lateral flow tests and only book a PCR slot if they test positive
-
Kent MP Sir Roger Gale said
he had spoken to Health Secretary Sajid Javid and was told there was "a world shortage
of lateral flow & PCR test supplies"
-
US President Joe Biden says
he has committed $137m to expand the production of at-home Covid tests and
would use "our military authority" to support to meet demand
-
Coronavirus "surgehubs" are to be set up at hospitals across England in preparation for a
potential wave of Omicron admissions, the NHS says
-
Another record number of Covid
cases was reported in the UK on Wednesday and NHS medical director Prof
Stephen Powis says the service is on "war footing"
-
The combination of Delta
and Omicron variants is driving a dangerous tsunami of Covid-19 cases, the
World Health Organization (WHO) chief says.
'Very worrying' people could mix without testing - scientist
It is "very worrying" that a shortage of Covid-19 tests could lead to people mixing over the New Year without being able to see whether they are infectious, a leading scientist says.
Prof Peter Openshaw, who sits on the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag), says the conditions at a New Year's Eve gathering were "perfect" for spreading coronavirus.
Asked about the prospect of untested people mixing because of a shortage of lateral flow devices, he tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "We know the situations in which transmission happens and fortunately I don't think we are facing the sort of lockdown that was necessary in order to cope in the very earliest part of this year.
"But we do know that crowding together in poorly ventilated spaces, particularly if you are shouting over loud music and so on, is absolutely perfect in terms of transmitting this very, very highly transmissible virus."
'Astonishing year' since Oxford jab approved
Today marks a year since the UK became the first country to approve the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.
Prof Sir Andrew Pollard, who led the Oxford Vaccine Group that developed the jab, tells BBC Breakfast it has been a "pretty astonishing year" with more than two billion doses distributed globally.
He says it was a "fairly daunting task" with an "enormous amount of pressure" to start the trials to ensure the vaccine was safe back in February 2020 - something which can normally take 10 to 15 years.
The process was the same as normal "just the built-in delays weren't there", he says, pointing to funding and volunteers being available, allowing the team to "move very swiftly".
The main concern now is the currently unvaccinated and the focus should be on getting those people their first doses, he says.
But he adds the Oxford team have taken the "first steps" in the process to modify their vaccine if it is needed to tackle the Omicron variant or another that might emerge.
Positivity rate 'through the roof' - testing lab boss
Demand for testing is "higher than ever", the boss of a lighthouse testing lab says.
Chris Hughes, managing director of of Perkin Elmer, tells BBC Radio 5 Live: "The issue is demand it is higher than ever but the good news is capacity in the network is increasing, more was added in December and there are plans to add more in January.
"You’ve seen the numbers from Omicron, it’s an extremely transmissible strain of the virus so more people are getting symptoms and we’ve seen the positivity rates of those tests go through the roof as well."
It takes about 10 hours to process a PCR test, he says, but that can rise to 12 hours when there is huge demand.
When a sample arrives at the lab it first has to be neutralised so it is "no longer a risk to anybody". The RNA is then extracted and put through a test which detects whether Covid is present or not. If it is positive it is likely to go through a second test to check for one of the variants of concern, "Omicron being chief among those at the moment", and it may also be sent for sequencing to confirm the presence of a variant.
Hughes says there has been a huge public and private sector effort to increase capacity over the past year or so and tells people struggling to book a slot: "Be persistent, keep checking and get the test."
Officials look to distribute tests ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations
There is a scramble to bolster the UK’s coronavirus testing system ahead of New Year’s Eve, with the prime minister advising people to take a lateral flow test before going out to celebrate.
There are currently no home-delivery slots left for lateral flow tests though the government website shows some home PCR tests are available for key workers or the public. Earlier there were also unavailable.
But there are also no PCR test slots available at sites in England or Northern Ireland – some are available in Scotland and parts of Wales.
UK Health Security chief executive Dr Jenny Harries says she recognises there are issues across the country but says there are good supplies and officials will be endeavouring to get them to "the right places".
The UKHSA says eight million lateral flow tests will be made available to pharmacies by New Year’s Eve and people wanting PCR tests should keep checking the website as more slots are being made available every day.
Conservative MP Sir Roger Gale tweeted yesterday that he had been told by Health Secretary Sajid Javid there is a "world shortage of lateral flow & PCR test supplies" but said the UK was buying "all that’s available".
Here’s what’s happening
Here are some of the headlines on this Thursday morning.
Good morning and welcome
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
We’ll be bringing you updates from around the world throughout the day.