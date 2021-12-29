As pharmacies report patchy supplies of lateral flow tests, the work and pensions minister says people should "persevere" in their efforts to get them.
Chloe Smith tells BBC Breakfast there is a spike in demand for lateral flow tests because people are being sensible and cautious around Christmas and New Year.
"What we've done in response to that then is double the delivery capacity - so we've taken action to make sure that people can get testing kits delivered to them at home. An additional method to that, of course, is going to a pharmacy," she says.
"What I would say is to please persevere with either making use of your friendly local pharmacy or using the delivery method on the Gov.uk website."
She says stock is being replenished behind the scenes and deliveries are being made to pharmacies.
Pharmacists urge government to fix 'patchy' Covid test supply
Pharmacists are urging the government to ensure they have enough coronavirus lateral flow tests after demand soared because of changes to measures to slow the spread of Omicron.
Leyla Hannbeck, chief executive of the Association Of Independent Multiple Pharmacies, tells BBC Radio 4’s Today programme there is "very high" demand for lateral flow tests after self-isolation rules changed in England.
Hannbeck says people wanted to take tests so they could safely meet family and friends over New Year.
"Every five minutes approximately somebody comes into the pharmacy and asks for tests," she says.
"But unfortunately because of the issues around supply being patchy and inconsistent it means that those who come forward for the test don't always get it, which very stressful not just for the pharmacy but also for the patients."
Taylor says if self-isolation were to be reduced to five days it
would have to be based on very clear data that shows it would not increase the rate of
infection.
“While anyone in the NHS would be delighted if people were
able to come back to work earlier if they are safe... we need to be absolutely
sure that is the case,” he says.
"If the rate continues to rise in the way that it's rising at the moment it’s going to be potentially peaking around the middle of January, which traditionally is the time at which demand on the NHS is at its greatest," he says.
Taylor says although Omicron appears to produce less severe symptoms it could still have serious consequences for vulnerable people in hospital.
No plans to cut England's Covid self-isolation time - minister
There are "no current plans" to cut the Covid isolation period in England to five days, a government minister says.
Chloe Smith, minister for disabled people, health and work, tells BBC Breakfast: "Of course, we have actually only recently taken it down from 10 to seven, and we want to look at that - we want to make sure that that is working as we believe it ought to.
"We think the current period, therefore, is the right one, so we haven't any plans to change that further."
It comes after Sir John Bell, regius professor of medicine at the University of Oxford, yesterday told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme he would support Covid self-isolation time being cut to five days if tests were negative on the final two days.
What do the papers say?
The Daily Mail has headlined with “Cut Isolation to Five
Days" and says scientists have "lined up with MPs and business
leaders" in urging Boris Johnson to reduce the length of time people in
England who test positive for Covid need to quarantine.
The paper quotes an interview on BBC Radio 4's Today
programme with Professor Sir John Bell who suggested he
would support the move, as long as people produced a negative lateral
flow test first.
When do I need to take a Covid test?
How do I get a lateral flow or PCR Covid test?
What’s the Covid situation in the UK?
Covid cases in England have hit another record high, after 117,093 infections were reported on Tuesday.
Some 9,546 people are in hospital with Covid, the highest since March but well below the peak of 34,000 in January.
Full UK-wide Covid data has been unavailable over the Christmas period.
It’s likely there won’t be a national picture until the first week of January.
The Times says the prime minister is under pressure to act because NHS bosses fear staff absences caused by longer isolation periods will become a bigger problem than the number of patients being admitted to hospital with Covid.
But the i believes the guidance is unlikely to change in the near future.
Let’s start with a morning briefing: