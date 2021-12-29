Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

As pharmacies report patchy supplies of lateral flow tests, the work and pensions minister says people should "persevere" in their efforts to get them.

Chloe Smith tells BBC Breakfast there is a spike in demand for lateral flow tests because people are being sensible and cautious around Christmas and New Year.

"What we've done in response to that then is double the delivery capacity - so we've taken action to make sure that people can get testing kits delivered to them at home. An additional method to that, of course, is going to a pharmacy," she says.

"What I would say is to please persevere with either making use of your friendly local pharmacy or using the delivery method on the Gov.uk website."

She says stock is being replenished behind the scenes and deliveries are being made to pharmacies.

When do I need to take a Covid test?