While the government has promised there will be no new restrictions for England before Christmas, the uncertainty about plans for after then is causing problems for businesses.

Dermot King, chief executive of Oakman Group, which has over 30 restaurants, wedding venues and pubs, mainly in the home counties, says the level of uncertainty is “hampering” his business.

He tells BBC Radio 4’s Today programme his venues have already seen “steady cancellations” since the announcement of Plan B measures and the week between Christmas and new year is “critical” for hospitality.

“We’re assuming next week we will be open as normal… until we hear something different,” he says. “We’re still ploughing ahead, perhaps optimistically, but we have no other option.”

He describes the current level of government support as “wholly inadequate and wholly insufficient”, adding that if businesses are shut down, ministers need to “come up with a significantly better package”.