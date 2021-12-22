UK leaders in talks over post-Christmas Covid rules

The Rail Delivery Group (RDG) which represents train operators across the UK, says in the past week 5.2% of trains were cancelled, versus an average of 2.9%. And 8.7% of their staff were off sick.
Seb Gordon from Rail Delivery Group tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme operators have to strike a balance between running as many trains as they can and a reliable service.
He says at the moment rail bosses believe that during Christmas week it's important to prioritise running as many trains as possible even if it means there are a few more frustrating short notice cancellations.
He says: "It may be we decide actually we need to prepare for a lower level of staffing over a longer period of time and we will reduce the timetable."
There is a sense that restrictions are on their way - Ashworth
BBCCopyright: BBC
The British public think coronavirus restrictions will kick in
after Christmas and want to know where they stand, says the shadow health
secretary.
Jonathan Ashworth tells BBC Breakfast: “There is a sense
and anticipation that restrictions are on the way, possibly the day after Boxing
Day or in the run up to New Year.
“Businesses need to know where they stand, people need to
know where they stand.”
He says in order to give more clarity the PM could say: “Here
are a series of measures that we think we need to take but they are dependent
on the data.”
Ashworth says he thinks the British people have been doing
the right thing to safeguard their Christmas by limiting their socialising and
getting booster jabs.
Watch: Covid: Self-isolation cut from 10 to seven days with testing
Health Secretary Sajid Javid has shortened the coronavirus self-isolation period from 10 to seven days for people who have negative lateral flow test results on days six and seven.
He says the change is being introduced to "reduce the disruption to people's everyday lives" amid rapidly rising cases of the new Omicron variant.
What are the newspapers saying?
BBCCopyright: BBC
Unsurprisingly the newspapers are dominated with reaction to the prime minister's latest announcement on the pandemic. The Daily Telegraph sums up the nuance of his message in its main headline: "Glad tidings for Christmas (but perhaps not New Year)".
Live Reporting
Edited by Chris Clayton
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
-
Covid self-isolation will be cut from 10 days down to seven in England after negative lateral flow results on day six and day seven
-
Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford will set out plans for
post-Christmas Covid restrictions later
-
And Stormont ministers will meet to discuss the possible
reintroduction of Covid measures in Northern Ireland
-
Scotland has already cancelled large public events for three weeks from Boxing Day
-
UK PM Boris Johnson says there will be no new Covid measures
in England before Christmas but he cannot rule out any afterwards
-
EU nations including Germany and Portugal have announced
post-Christmas restrictions
-
And Israel says it plans to become the first country to roll out
a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine as it prepares for an Omicron wave
Train operators trying to strike a balance - Rail industry body
Rail services across the country are being cancelled in the run-up to Christmas as rising numbers of staff fall ill with Covid.
Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, LNER, Scotrail and West Midlands Railway have all reported cancellations.
The Rail Delivery Group (RDG) which represents train operators across the UK, says in the past week 5.2% of trains were cancelled, versus an average of 2.9%. And 8.7% of their staff were off sick.
Seb Gordon from Rail Delivery Group tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme operators have to strike a balance between running as many trains as they can and a reliable service.
He says at the moment rail bosses believe that during Christmas week it's important to prioritise running as many trains as possible even if it means there are a few more frustrating short notice cancellations.
He says: "It may be we decide actually we need to prepare for a lower level of staffing over a longer period of time and we will reduce the timetable."
There is a sense that restrictions are on their way - Ashworth
The British public think coronavirus restrictions will kick in after Christmas and want to know where they stand, says the shadow health secretary.
Jonathan Ashworth tells BBC Breakfast: “There is a sense and anticipation that restrictions are on the way, possibly the day after Boxing Day or in the run up to New Year.
“Businesses need to know where they stand, people need to know where they stand.”
He says in order to give more clarity the PM could say: “Here are a series of measures that we think we need to take but they are dependent on the data.”
Ashworth says he thinks the British people have been doing the right thing to safeguard their Christmas by limiting their socialising and getting booster jabs.
Watch: Covid: Self-isolation cut from 10 to seven days with testing
Health Secretary Sajid Javid has shortened the coronavirus self-isolation period from 10 to seven days for people who have negative lateral flow test results on days six and seven.
He says the change is being introduced to "reduce the disruption to people's everyday lives" amid rapidly rising cases of the new Omicron variant.
What are the newspapers saying?
Unsurprisingly the newspapers are dominated with reaction to the prime minister's latest announcement on the pandemic. The Daily Telegraph sums up the nuance of his message in its main headline: "Glad tidings for Christmas (but perhaps not New Year)".
The Daily Express goes with: "Christmas Can Go Ahead, But New Curbs Loom".
It is "Xmas Cheer And Fear" in the Daily Mirror, while the i's front page headline is "Christmas is happening.
You can read our full paper review here.
Self-isolation cut from 10 days to seven with negative test
People infected with Covid in England can stop self-isolating up to three days early if they test negative twice, it has been announced.
They will now be able to end quarantine after seven days instead of 10 by providing negative lateral flow results on day six and day seven.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid says it will minimise disruption created by staff shortages for businesses, health services and rail services.
The new guidance applies to those who are isolating after testing positive for Covid, regardless of their vaccination status.
But those who are not double-jabbed will still have to isolate for the full 10 days if they are a close contact of a positive case, as is currently the case.
Here’s everything you need to know about the new guidance.
Good morning
Thank you for joining us for live coverage of coronavirus in the UK and around the world.
Here’s a news briefing to start the day: