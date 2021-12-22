UK leaders in talks over post-Christmas Covid rules

PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Rail services across the country are being cancelled in the run-up to Christmas as rising numbers of staff fall ill with Covid.

Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, LNER, Scotrail and West Midlands Railway have all reported cancellations.

The Rail Delivery Group (RDG) which represents train operators across the UK, says in the past week 5.2% of trains were cancelled, versus an average of 2.9%. And 8.7% of their staff were off sick.

Seb Gordon from Rail Delivery Group tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme operators have to strike a balance between running as many trains as they can and a reliable service.

He says at the moment rail bosses believe that during Christmas week it's important to prioritise running as many trains as possible even if it means there are a few more frustrating short notice cancellations.

He says: "It may be we decide actually we need to prepare for a lower level of staffing over a longer period of time and we will reduce the timetable."