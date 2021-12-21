Thanks for joining our live coverage of the coronavirus\npandemic in the UK and around the world. Here are some of the headlines this morning:
Hospitality and entertainment firms are calling for a clear
decision on any further Covid
restrictions in England in the coming days
Ministers met to consider new measures on Monday but none
were announced and the PM says
data is being reviewed "hour by hour"
The World Health Organization is urging people to cancel some of their holiday
plans as the Omicron variant spreads globally
The Queen has cancelled her traditional
Christmas in Sandringham in Norfolk, amid concerns about the rising levels
of the Omicron variant
Spectators will be banned from all sports events
in Wales from Boxing Day
The UK has recorded its second highest daily total of Covid
cases with 91,743 new infections on Monday
