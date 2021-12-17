PA Media Copyright: PA Media Rishi Sunak has been in California holding meetings with the technology and investment sectors Image caption: Rishi Sunak has been in California holding meetings with the technology and investment sectors

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is facing criticism for being in the US when businesses are facing a wave of cancellations and challenges because of the Omicron variant.

He has now cut short his trip - but Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden is asked about reports the chancellor did not dial into a meeting with business leaders yesterday.

Dowden tells BBC Breakfast he doesn't know if a meeting took place but the chancellor is returning to the UK today and has been "in constant touch" with the prime minister about how to help the hospitality industry.

He adds that the government knows it is a very challenging time for businesses and that's why it's monitoring the situation "day by day, hour by hour".