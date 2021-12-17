Ministers monitoring challenges for businesses 'hour by hour'
Chancellor Rishi Sunak is facing criticism for being in the US when businesses are facing a wave of cancellations and challenges because of the Omicron variant.
He has now cut short his trip - but Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden is asked about reports the chancellor did not dial into a meeting with business leaders yesterday.
Dowden tells BBC Breakfast he doesn't know if a meeting took place but the chancellor is returning to the UK today and has been "in constant touch" with the prime minister about how to help the hospitality industry.
He adds that the government knows it is a very challenging time for businesses and that's why it's monitoring the situation "day by day, hour by hour".
UK reports another record day for Covid cases
Wales' plans for tougher restrictions from 27 December came after the UK reported another record number of daily Covid
cases on Thursday.
Another 88,376 cases were confirmed.
England's chief medical officer, Prof Chris Whitty, has said cases of the Omicron variant could rise "incredibly fast", but its peak could subside
more quickly than previous waves because of the booster rollout.
Cases began rising at the beginning of November and have
surged since the emergence of the highly transmissible variant earlier
this month.
However, there is no sign yet of a big rise in hospital
admissions and deaths, partly because of the impact of vaccines but also
because these figures lag behind cases.
New restrictions a big setback for Welsh businesses - lobby group
The plans for tougher restrictions in Wales are a “big setback”
for businesses, according to the business lobby group the CBI.
From 27 December workplaces will face new measures, including
two-metre social distancing and one-way systems.
Nightclubs will also be closed for New Year’s Eve – one of
the biggest nights of the year.
Welsh ministers say they will make £60m available for firms
impacted by the restrictions.
The Federation of Small Businesses welcomed the cash but
demanded "urgent clarity" on whether it would be available to firms
that have seen a loss of bookings "at an alarming rate".
Wales would need extra funding for more restrictions – Drakeford
Wales would need more funding from central government to
introduce further restrictions, the first minister says.
The Welsh government has announced £60m for businesses impacted
by its plan to close nightclubs and reintroduce social distancing in workplaces
from 27 December.
But Mark Drakeford tells BBC Radio 4’s Today programme to go
beyond that Wales would need help from the UK Treasury.
He says there is a “fundamental unfairness” in the system
that if UK ministers decide to introduce restrictions in England “money from the
Treasury will flow” but if he did the same in Wales “there’s no guarantee at
all that will happen”.
Storm of Omicron coming to Wales - Drakeford
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Wales must introduce new restrictions because “the storm of
Omicron is coming our way”, the first minister says.
Mark Drakeford tells BBC Radio 4’s Today programme Wales is
currently in the “calm before the storm”, with figures stable and hospital
admissions falling.
But he says they must prepare now to be hit by
Omicron.
Nightclubs in Wales to close from 27 December
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Our main story this morning is the plan for restrictions in Wales from 27 December in response to the Omicron variant.
From that date nightclubs must close and social distancing
will be required in shops and businesses.
First Minister Mark Drakeford has also called for people to
have a smaller Christmas and avoid meeting "wider circles of
friends".
Public Health Wales says a “rapid increase” of Omicron is
expected over the coming days and weeks, and officials believe Wales is a few
days behind other UK hotspots.
Live Reporting
Edited by Emma Harrison
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
- Nightclubs will
close and social distancing will be required in shops and workplaces in Wales from 27
December in response to the Omicron variant
-
First Minister Mark Drakeford says the country must prepare
now for the “storm of Omicron” which is approaching
-
The UK reported another record number of daily
Covid cases, with 88,376
infections confirmed on Thursday
-
The Archbishop of Canterbury says he was
"disappointed" to see a photo of Tory staff at a party last Christmas
while the country was in lockdown
-
Meanwhile, the Department for Transport has apologised after staff held a lockdown
gathering last December
-
President Biden has warned unvaccinated Americans face a
winter of severe illness and death because Omicron is on the point of spreading
much more rapidly
Ministers monitoring challenges for businesses 'hour by hour'
Chancellor Rishi Sunak is facing criticism for being in the US when businesses are facing a wave of cancellations and challenges because of the Omicron variant.
He has now cut short his trip - but Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden is asked about reports the chancellor did not dial into a meeting with business leaders yesterday.
Dowden tells BBC Breakfast he doesn't know if a meeting took place but the chancellor is returning to the UK today and has been "in constant touch" with the prime minister about how to help the hospitality industry.
He adds that the government knows it is a very challenging time for businesses and that's why it's monitoring the situation "day by day, hour by hour".
UK reports another record day for Covid cases
Wales' plans for tougher restrictions from 27 December came after the UK reported another record number of daily Covid cases on Thursday.
Another 88,376 cases were confirmed.
England's chief medical officer, Prof Chris Whitty, has said cases of the Omicron variant could rise "incredibly fast", but its peak could subside more quickly than previous waves because of the booster rollout.
Cases began rising at the beginning of November and have surged since the emergence of the highly transmissible variant earlier this month.
However, there is no sign yet of a big rise in hospital admissions and deaths, partly because of the impact of vaccines but also because these figures lag behind cases.
Find out how many cases there are in your area here.
New restrictions a big setback for Welsh businesses - lobby group
The plans for tougher restrictions in Wales are a “big setback” for businesses, according to the business lobby group the CBI.
From 27 December workplaces will face new measures, including two-metre social distancing and one-way systems.
Nightclubs will also be closed for New Year’s Eve – one of the biggest nights of the year.
Welsh ministers say they will make £60m available for firms impacted by the restrictions.
The Federation of Small Businesses welcomed the cash but demanded "urgent clarity" on whether it would be available to firms that have seen a loss of bookings "at an alarming rate".
Wales would need extra funding for more restrictions – Drakeford
Wales would need more funding from central government to introduce further restrictions, the first minister says.
The Welsh government has announced £60m for businesses impacted by its plan to close nightclubs and reintroduce social distancing in workplaces from 27 December.
But Mark Drakeford tells BBC Radio 4’s Today programme to go beyond that Wales would need help from the UK Treasury.
He says there is a “fundamental unfairness” in the system that if UK ministers decide to introduce restrictions in England “money from the Treasury will flow” but if he did the same in Wales “there’s no guarantee at all that will happen”.
Storm of Omicron coming to Wales - Drakeford
Wales must introduce new restrictions because “the storm of Omicron is coming our way”, the first minister says.
Mark Drakeford tells BBC Radio 4’s Today programme Wales is currently in the “calm before the storm”, with figures stable and hospital admissions falling.
But he says they must prepare now to be hit by Omicron.
Nightclubs in Wales to close from 27 December
Our main story this morning is the plan for restrictions in Wales from 27 December in response to the Omicron variant.
From that date nightclubs must close and social distancing will be required in shops and businesses.
First Minister Mark Drakeford has also called for people to have a smaller Christmas and avoid meeting "wider circles of friends".
Public Health Wales says a “rapid increase” of Omicron is expected over the coming days and weeks, and officials believe Wales is a few days behind other UK hotspots.
Read the full story.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
Here are the top stories this morning: