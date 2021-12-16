BreakingFrance toughens restrictions on UK travellers
We bring you more on the restrictions on UK travellers France has just been announcing.
Government spokesman Gabriel Attal says this morning the prime minister’s office will make “in the next few hours” announcements regarding travellers from the UK.
Attal says travellers from the UK will have to show a PCR/antigen test less than 24 hours old (as opposed to 48 hours until now).
Only French citizens returning from the UK, or British people living in France, will be allowed to come to France.
Travellers will have to give a compelling reason to be allowed to enter the country.
People arriving from the UK will have to isolate at a location they choose, their isolation will end after 48 hours if they show a negative test.
BreakingLatest world headlines
And here what's been happening around the world:
France has just announced it is to “drastically” restrict travel from the UK due
to the Omicron surge
Health officials in South Korea have responded to record daily coronavirus cases by re-imposing strict social distancing and an overnight curfew
Welcome to our live page coverage this Thursday morning. Yesterday saw the highest number of daily cases recorded in the UK - so what will this mean? We'll bring you all the latest today. Here are the main news stories so far:
The PM and Prof Chris Whitty, England's chief medical officer, have urged the public to be cautious if they socialise before Christmas
The UK recorded 78,610 new Covid cases on Wednesday - the highest daily number reported since the start of the pandemic
Prof Whitty warned more Covid records would be broken due to the Omicron variant
Business groups say there has to be more support for industries, especially hospitality businesses, hit by cancellations and a fall in confidence
Live Reporting
Edited by Claire Heald
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
-
France has just announced it is to “drastically” restrict travel from the UK due
to the Omicron surge
-
Health officials in South Korea have responded to record daily coronavirus cases by re-imposing strict social distancing and an overnight curfew
-
A right-wing Dutch MP has been ordered to delete social media posts comparing Covid restrictions to the Holocaust
-
And we've taken a look at what South Africa can teach us about Omicron
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
-
The PM and Prof Chris Whitty, England's chief medical officer, have urged the public to be cautious if they socialise before Christmas
-
The UK recorded 78,610 new Covid cases on Wednesday - the highest daily number reported since the start of the pandemic
-
Prof Whitty warned more Covid records would be broken due to the Omicron variant
-
Business groups say there has to be more support for industries, especially hospitality businesses, hit by cancellations and a fall in confidence
-
Schools across the UK say they are prepared to switch to online learning if they have to next term, as more children stay at home because of Covid
Good morning and welcome
Welcome to our live page coverage this Thursday morning. Yesterday saw the highest number of daily cases recorded in the UK - so what will this mean? We'll bring you all the latest today. Here are the main news stories so far: