We bring you more on the restrictions on UK travellers France has just been announcing.

Government spokesman Gabriel Attal says this morning the prime minister’s office will make “in the next few hours” announcements regarding travellers from the UK.

Attal says travellers from the UK will have to show a PCR/antigen test less than 24 hours old (as opposed to 48 hours until now).

Only French citizens returning from the UK, or British people living in France, will be allowed to come to France.

Travellers will have to give a compelling reason to be allowed to enter the country. People arriving from the UK will have to isolate at a location they choose, their isolation will end after 48 hours if they show a negative test.