PA Media Copyright: PA Media

The UK’s chief medical adviser Prof Chris Whitty has urged the public to get boosted as the Omicron variant surges.

In an advert which aired on ITV on Tuesday evening, Prof Whitty said every adult "needs" to get a booster jab in the face of the "highly infectious" variant.

The expert - who is also England’s chief medical officer - told viewers: "Boosters give you the best possible protection against the virus and should significantly reduce your risk of serious illness and hospitalisation."

The NHS national booking system opened up to all over 18s on Wednesday, and while people are eligible for a booster three months after their second vaccine they can book after two months.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is recovering from a rebellion among Tory MPs in a vote on England’s “Plan B” measures on Tuesday evening.

Almost 100 Tory MPs voted against Covid passes - but all measures passed with Labour support.