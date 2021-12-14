Let's take a look at some of this morning's front pages, which are almost all focused on the race to get booster jabs administered and today's vote on new Covid measures.
The Times says NHS bosses have warned they cannot hit the target set by the prime minister to offer a booster to all adults by the end of the year. Meanwhile, the Guardian says the health service is on a crisis footing, with hospitals told to free up beds as Omicron cases reach an estimated 200,000 a day.
The Daily Express focuses on the Commons vote, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson pleading with potential rebels to back his "balanced" measures. And the Metro focuses on his plea to the public to volunteer to help the vaccine programme reach its target.
The proposals also include new requirements for face masks in most indoor settings, introduced last week, and measures to allow fully-vaccinated people to take daily lateral flow tests to avoid self-isolation after a Covid contact. Despite Conservative opposition, the measures are likely to pass as Labour says it will support them
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is also expected to announce new Covid measures for Scotland later. She has said any restrictions would be as "proportionate and targeted" as possible and has ruled out schools closing early before Christmas
The NHS is appealing for volunteers to help run vaccine centres as bookings for booster jabs surge. More than half a million people booked on
Monday, crashing the NHS website, and long queues formed at walk-in centres
- New rules on face masks which came into force last week. Under these restrictions, face coverings have become compulsory in most indoor settings, except for pubs and restaurants
A measure allowing fully-vaccinated people who have been exposed to a positive Covid case to avoid self-isolation if they take daily lateral flow tests, and receive a negative result
- The introduction of a Covid pass, which would ensure that someone can enter a large venue, if they can prove they are fully vaccinated or have a negative lateral flow test
About 70 Conservative MPs are expected to vote against the government’s changes to Covid rules for England in response to the Omicron variant. The proposal to make Covid passes a requirement of entering large venues such as nightclubs has angered many Conservative MPs
The proposals also include new requirements for face masks in most indoor settings, introduced last week, and measures to allow fully-vaccinated people to take daily lateral flow tests to avoid self-isolation after a Covid contact. Despite Conservative opposition, the measures are likely to pass as Labour says it will support them
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is also expected to announce new Covid measures for Scotland later. She has said any restrictions would be as "proportionate and targeted" as possible and has ruled out schools closing early before Christmas
The NHS is appealing for volunteers to help run vaccine centres as bookings for booster jabs surge. More than half a million people booked on
Monday, crashing the NHS website, and long queues formed at walk-in centres
- Manchester United’s match against Brentford tonight has been postponed
after a Covid outbreak at the Old Trafford club. In the past week, 42 Premier
League players and staff have tested positive
What the papers are saying
PM facing big Tory rebellion in vote on new restrictions
More now on the vote taking place in the House of Commons later on new Covid rules for England.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended his plans as a "proportionate" response to rising cases of the Omicron variant.
However, the proposal to make Covid passes a requirement of entering large venues such as nightclubs has angered many of his MPs, and about 70 Conservatives are expected to rebel.
The measures are still likely to pass as Labour says it will support them.
MPs are due to vote on three measures:
Good morning and welcome to today’s coronavirus live page. We’ll be bringing you updates throughout the day, but here’s a look at the main headlines this morning: