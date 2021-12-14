Let's take a look at some of this morning's front pages, which are almost all focused on the race to get booster jabs administered and today's vote on new Covid measures.

The Times says NHS bosses have warned they cannot hit the target set by the prime minister to offer a booster to all adults by the end of the year. Meanwhile, the Guardian says the health service is on a crisis footing, with hospitals told to free up beds as Omicron cases reach an estimated 200,000 a day.

The Daily Express focuses on the Commons vote, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson pleading with potential rebels to back his "balanced" measures. And the Metro focuses on his plea to the public to volunteer to help the vaccine programme reach its target.

You can see all today's front pages here.

