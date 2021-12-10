BBC Copyright: BBC

More on the new Plan B restrictions that kick in for England today - we've been talking to Paul Scully, Minister for Small Businesses.

He tells BBC Breakfast the new restrictions were "undoubtedly difficult for businesses" and that the government was "trying to get the balance right" by not shutting down the economy but bringing in "proportionate measures".

He says hospitality venues were allowed to stay open “because we know that this is their biggest few weeks which they rely on to cover them for quieter January and February”.

He says recovery loans and grants were still available for businesses which were struggling.

Asked about the investigation into three parties at Downing Street during Covid restrictions of 2020 he says he feels "very comfortable about the prime minister's integrity" but not comfortable that the row has overshadowed important government business.