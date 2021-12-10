The new mask-wearing rules that have come into force in England may be "difficult to enforce", the small business minister says.
Paul Scully was asked about the potential for violence against staff who challenge shoppers who do not wear masks.
He tells BBC Breakfast: "We need people to come together to look after each other."
Plan B 'difficult but proportionate' - small businesses minister
More on the new Plan B restrictions that kick in for England today - we've been talking to Paul Scully, Minister for Small Businesses.
He tells BBC Breakfast the new restrictions were "undoubtedly difficult for businesses" and that the government was "trying to get the balance right" by not shutting down the economy but bringing in "proportionate measures".
He says hospitality venues were allowed to stay open “because we know that this is their biggest few weeks which they rely on to cover them for quieter January and February”.
He says recovery loans and grants were still available for businesses which were struggling.
Asked about the investigation into three parties at Downing Street during Covid restrictions of 2020 he says he feels "very comfortable about the prime minister's integrity" but not comfortable that the row has overshadowed important government business.
UK records 50,000 new coronavirus cases
Here are the latest figures on the coronavirus situation in the UK.
There were a further 50,867 cases recorded in the UK and 148 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, government data shows.
Face masks required in more indoor venues in England
Face coverings have become compulsory in most indoor venues
in England, under the government’s ‘Plan B’ measures to tackle the Omicron
variant.
Masks must be worn in locations including theatres, cinemas,
places of worship, museums and indoor sport stadiums.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid says the new rules will buy time
against the Omicron variant amid a "credible risk" of a crisis in the
NHS.
A further 249 cases of the Omicron variant were recorded in the
UK on Thursday, taking the total number to be identified to 817. However, the
true figure is believed to be much higher.
-
The government’s Plan B of extra measures to tackle the
Omicron variant of Covid begins in England today
-
They include compulsory face coverings in theatres, cinemas,
places of worship, museums and indoor sport stadiums
-
The saga continues over Downing Street parties
in late 2020 when gatherings were banned under Covid rules
-
It’s now understood that the PM's press chief
addressed staff and gave out awards at one of the three gatherings under investigation
-
Meanwhile, the UK economy grew by 0.1%
in October as a “dominant” services sector returned to pre-pandemic levels,
official figures show.
Face masks required in more indoor venues in England
Face coverings have become compulsory in most indoor venues in England, under the government’s ‘Plan B’ measures to tackle the Omicron variant.
Masks must be worn in locations including theatres, cinemas, places of worship, museums and indoor sport stadiums.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid says the new rules will buy time against the Omicron variant amid a "credible risk" of a crisis in the NHS.
A further 249 cases of the Omicron variant were recorded in the UK on Thursday, taking the total number to be identified to 817. However, the true figure is believed to be much higher.
Here’s yourguide to the new rules.
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of coronavirus in the UK and around the world.
Let’s start with a morning briefing: