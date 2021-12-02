Reuters Copyright: Reuters

While the UK secures a deal to buy 114 million vaccine doses for the next two years, poorer countries are not able to give first jabs to the most vulnerable, a boss at the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned.

Dr Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO's health emergencies programme, says he is not aware of any evidence that would suggest offering booster jabs to the entire population gives any greater protection to healthy people.

Asked about the acceleration of the UK's booster programme, he told a press briefing: "It's tough for some countries who have huge amounts of excess vaccine to decide who to give it to - but that's not the problem being faced by a lot of countries around the world who can't get even primary vaccination to their most vulnerable.

"So it's a luxurious position to be in if you're in a position to be able to have enough vaccine to do that."

He added: "The primary objective, I think of all governments, now must be, in the face of Delta and Omicron and others, is to ensure that all vulnerable individuals, people of older age, people with underlying conditions, are immediately offered the vaccine to ensure that everyone has had at least a primary course of vaccine."