WHO boss queries richer countries' stockpiling strategy
While the UK secures a deal to buy 114 million vaccine doses for the next two years, poorer countries are not able to give first jabs to the most vulnerable, a boss at the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned.
Dr Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO's health emergencies programme, says he is not aware of any evidence that would suggest offering booster jabs to the entire population gives any greater protection to healthy people.
Asked about the acceleration of the UK's booster programme, he told a press briefing: "It's tough for some countries who have huge amounts of excess vaccine to decide who to give it to - but that's not the problem being faced by a lot of countries around the world who can't get even primary vaccination to their most vulnerable.
"So it's a luxurious position to be in if you're in a position to be able to have enough vaccine to do that."
He added: "The primary objective, I think of all governments, now must be, in the face of Delta and Omicron and others, is to ensure that all vulnerable individuals, people of older age, people with underlying conditions, are immediately offered the vaccine to ensure that everyone has had at least a primary course of vaccine."
Annual Covid vaccines are likely to be needed - Pfizer boss
The head of Pfizer has told the BBC coronavirus vaccines will be needed for many years to come.
Pfizer chief executive Dr Albert Bourla says: "Based on everything I have seen so far, I would say that annual vaccinations... are likely to be needed to maintain a very robust and very high level of protection."
It is too early to say whether existing vaccines will need tweaking - but Pfizer is already working on an updated jab that could be ready in 100 days.
Pfizer will generate at least $35bn of Covid vaccine sales this year and has seen its share price soar.
Dr Bourla denies profiteering - saying the jab was the "cost of a takeaway meal" for richer countries but sold at no profit to low-income ones - but accepted rich countries such as the UK had placed orders early and availability had initially been limited.
You can read our exclusive interview with Dr Bourla here.
Boosters and third doses currently make up the vast majority of jabs - almost 400,000 were reported on Tuesday, compared to 30,539 first doses, and 32,157 second doses.
Vaccine deal best weapon in national mission - Javid
On the deal to buy 114 million vaccines, UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid has thanked the government's Vaccines Taskforce for "securing the vaccines the country needs to keep this virus at bay".
He says: "These new deals will future proof the Great British vaccination effort - which has so far delivered more than 115 million first, second and booster jabs across the UK - and will ensure we can protect even more people in the years ahead.
"This is a national mission and our best weapon to deal with this virus and its variants is to get jabs in arms - so when you are called forward, get the jab and get boosted."
Analysis
Covid vaccinations will become a way of life
Nick Triggle
Health Correspondent
The deal to buy 114 million doses of the Pfizer and
Moderna vaccines in 2022 and 2023 is another sign that vaccination against
Covid is going to become a way of life.
These are not doses for the booster programme – supplies
of those are already in the country or about to arrive.
Instead this is about securing vaccination for next
winter and beyond.
The deal includes access to tweaked vaccines to combat
new variants if that is needed.
But negotiations were already in the pipeline before the
emergence of Omicron.
The identification of the new variant just hastened the
agreement of it.
UK secures 114m jabs for 2022 and 2023
The UK government has ordered another 114m vaccine doses, which
will be delivered in 2022 and 2023. The deals are for 60m additional doses of the
Moderna vaccine and 54m more Pfizer/BioNTech doses.
The Department of Health and Social Care said the deals include
access to modified vaccines if they are necessary to combat Omicron and future
variants of public health concern.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid says the new deals “future-proof” the
country’s vaccine programme.
- 50,994,257 are first doses
- 46,399,306 are second doses
- 18,608,124 are boosters or third doses
How is the UK's vaccination programme going?
- 50,994,257 are first doses
Of those:
- 18,608,124 are boosters or third doses

Boosters and third doses currently make up the vast majority of jabs - almost 400,000 were reported on Tuesday, compared to 30,539 first doses, and 32,157 second doses.
The deal was announced as the Pfizer boss Dr Albert Bourla told the BBC that annual jabs would be needed to maintain very high levels of protection.
