Health Secretary Sajid Javid tells BBC Breakfast he does not think people needed to change plans for Christmas parties.

He says people should be "a bit cautious", by taking precautions such as a lateral flow test or wearing a mask.

He adds guidance is already out there and says people have been sensible and cautious throughout the pandemic and know when to take a test now and when to take precautions.

It comes after a Downing Street news conference on Tuesday when Prime Minister Boris Johnson urges people to get a jab but suggests they should not cancel Christmas plans.

He says people do not need to cancel Christmas parties and nativity plays, adding that the government is taking a "balanced and proportionate" approach in response to the new variant.