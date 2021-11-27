We’re starting live coverage on the news that two people in the UK have been found to be infected with the new Covid variant, Omicron.
Here’s a round-up of the latest developments:
Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the UK Health Security Agency had detected cases in Brentwood, Essex, and in Nottingham
He said the cases were linked to travel in southern Africa and the individuals and their households were self-isolating as more tests and contact tracing take place
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be holding a press conference at Downing Street at 17:00 GMT with the chief scientific advisor to the government, Sir Patrick Vallance, and the UK's chief medical officer Prof Chris Whitty. We will be bringing you live updates here
The new variant has also been identified in South Africa, Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong and Israel
Ten countries are now on the UK's travel red list meaning, from Sunday at 04:00 GMT, all arrivals will have to quarantine in a hotel for 10 days
These are South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Angola, Mozambique, Malawi and Zambia
