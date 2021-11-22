Video content Video caption: Covid: Water cannons and tear gas fired at protesters in Belgium Covid: Water cannons and tear gas fired at protesters in Belgium

Austria has returned to a full national lockdown as protests against new restrictions aimed at curbing Covid-19 infections spread across Europe.

The lockdown - which was announced on Friday and began earlier today - means Austrians should work from home and non-essential shops have closed.

New restrictions have sparked protests throughout Europe. People clashed with police in the Netherlands and Belgium.

Infection rates have risen sharply on the continent, prompting warnings from the World Health Organization.

