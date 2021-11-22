Austria has returned to a full national lockdown as protests against new restrictions aimed at curbing Covid-19 infections spread across Europe. The lockdown - which was announced on Friday and began earlier today - means Austrians should work from home and non-essential shops have closed. New restrictions have sparked protests throughout Europe. People clashed with police in the Netherlands and Belgium. Infection rates have risen sharply on the continent, prompting warnings from the World Health Organization. Read more
Australia says it will begin significantly relaxing bans on foreigners entering the country, prioritising certain groups
-
Stormont ministers will meet on Monday to
discuss proposals to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland
-
People in England aged over 40 can book their Covid booster jabs from today
-
Nearly 5,000 people contacted the NSPCC helpline in six
months, amid fears the risk of abuse has risen during the pandemic
-
Almost £9m was wrongly paid out by Northern Ireland's main
Covid business support scheme, a watchdog estimates
Austria in lockdown as protests rock Europe
Austria has returned to a full national lockdown as protests against new restrictions aimed at curbing Covid-19 infections spread across Europe.
The lockdown - which was announced on Friday and began earlier today - means Austrians should work from home and non-essential shops have closed.
New restrictions have sparked protests throughout Europe. People clashed with police in the Netherlands and Belgium.
Infection rates have risen sharply on the continent, prompting warnings from the World Health Organization.
