German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said a fourth wave of Covid is "hitting us with full force", with the country facing its highest ever infection rate and "frightening" daily death tolls
Austria and the Czech Republic have also hit new records for daily positive tests. Czech authorities have followed Austria in placing restrictions on attendance at public events for unvaccinated people
Cases continue to rise around Europe, with Russia recording a further 36,626 and Poland reporting a 31% rise in cases in a week
The latest figures show that Covid cases in the UK are continuing to rise, with 38,263 reported in the last 24-hour period.
That means a rise of just over 15%, comparing the last seven days to the previous week.
There were also 201 deaths recorded. The seven-day average for reported deaths from Covid continues to fall, with a decline of just under 12%.
Germany looks to greater vaccination to halt its surge
Damien McGuinness
BBC News, Berlin
For the past week German infection rates have hit one record after
another. On Wednesday more than 52,000 new infections were recorded, the
highest Germany has seen in the pandemic, with 294 deaths.
The
overall death toll and the infection rate in relation to the population are
both still lower than in the UK.
But
unlike in the UK, the situation here is getting worse, prompting Chancellor
Angela Merkel to call it an “emergency”.
So
far hospitals are not overwhelmed, but intensive care beds are filling up,
mostly with unvaccinated patients. So Mrs Merkel has called on anyone who has
not had the jab to come forward. Around 67% of the German population are fully
vaccinated, but the booster
programme has had a slow start.
With
many regions now only allowing vaccinated people access to most services,
including bars, cafes, hairdressers and gyms, officials are hoping that might
persuade anyone still hesitant to get the vaccine.
Children who get Covid should wait 12 weeks for jab - UK officials
The UK Health Security Agency has said children who test positive for Covid-19 should wait 12 weeks before they get vaccinated against the virus.
Previously, people were told to wait 28 days between an infection and their vaccine appointment.
Extending the delay could reduce even further the "very, very small" risk of heart inflammation after the jab for children, the UKHSA says.
The current rate of heart inflammation among under-18s who have been vaccinated is around nine per million and cases have been "relatively mild", officials say.
Currently, the UK is vaccinating 12- to 15-year-olds with a first dose only, while 16- and 17-year-olds can now book their second vaccine dose 12 weeks after the first.
The UKHSA says if they catch coronavirus after their first dose, they should wait until 12 weeks after the infection for the second jab.
I was only maskless on hospital visit for 30 seconds - UK PM
Last week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson came in for criticism after he was pictured on a visit to Hexham General Hospital in Northumberland without a mask.
He's up before the Commons liaison committee now, which questions the prime minister three times a year, and he's taking the opportunity to defend his actions.
He says that "there was barely 30 seconds where I wasn't wearing a mask".
"I walked out of a room mistakenly not wearing it. I then put it on as soon as I realised I made that mistake," he says.
"I apologise for it, but most pictures of my visit to the hospital will show that I was duly masked throughout the remainder of the visit, and I was masked on the way into the visit."
Germans rush to get jabbed as rules tighten
Restrictions demanding proof of vaccination or recent recovery from Covid for entry into all indoor leisure activities - which are already being implemented in Berlin - could be extended across Germany on Thursday.
There are also plans for people using public transport or
attending workplaces to provide a negative test, or
proof of recovery or vaccination.
Many are now rushing to get vaccinated as the rules tighten.
The health ministry said 436,000 people received a vaccine on Tuesday, including 300,000 boosters. This is the highest number for around three months.
Sabine Dittmar, health expert for Germany's Social
Democrats, said she hoped 1.4 million people could be vaccinated per day.
Meanwhile, yellow stars have been attached - alluding to those Jews were forced to wear in Nazi Germany - to the windows of some establishments adhering to the regulations.
"Healthy, tested people are unwanted here," reads the text printed on the homemade paper stars.
One restaurant owner told Germany's state-owned broadcaster DW they were "horrified" to see that the Holocaust was being used by apparent Covid deniers and vaccine sceptics.
Ministers say they cannot find notes of Covid contract row meeting
MPs were earlier debating a controversy over the award of £600m of Covid contracts without a competitive tender to the diagnostics firm Randox - who employed Conservative MP Owen Paterson as a consultant.
Health Minister Gillian Keegan had previously promised to publish the minutes of a call between her government colleague Lord Bethell, Randox and Mr Paterson.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was happy to publish all the details of the Randox contracts, which he said had already been examined by the National Audit Office.
But Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner said that following the call in April 2020, Randox was awarded another £347m of contracts, despite failing to deliver on their earlier £133m contract.
Mr Patterson was found by the Commons standards watchdog to have engaged in paid lobbying for Randox in breach of the rules, sparking a wider controversy about MPs' outside interests.
BreakingMinisters vote for Covid passports in Northern Ireland
Ministers in Northern Ireland have voted to introduce mandatory Covid passports from next month, the BBC understands.
Sinn Féin, Alliance and the SDLP all backed the proposals from Health Minister Robin Swann.
But it is believed DUP ministers voted against the plan.
Hospital offers pregnant women Covid jabs during check-ups
On Monday, England's Chief Medical Officer Prof Chris Whitty said the number of unvaccinated pregnant women who ended up in hospital with Covid-19 was a "major concern".
Now a hospital trust in Worcestershire is trying to reverse that trend by offering the vaccine at routine appointments during pregnancy.
One woman said she was getting the vaccine after a friend had a difficult experience giving birth while ill with Covid.
Another mother-to-be said vaccination staff had sometimes seemed unaware that Covid jabs were judged to be safe for pregnant women, with the person administering her first dose asking her: "Are you absolutely sure?"
Sweden makes U-turn on controversial testing advice
Sweden says it will reverse a controversial decision to stop recommending testing for people who are fully vaccinated but show Covid symptoms.
Testing has fallen by some 35% in Sweden after its public health agency said in October that people displaying
symptoms no longer needed to get tested if they had received two jabs.
The move was widely criticised, and now the agency has wheeled back on its advice.
"The Public Health Agency has decided to recommend that the
regions offer testing to everyone who is six years and older who
gets symptoms that may be Covid-19," it said in a statement.
Infections rise in Hungary as doctors call for new restrictions
Hungary reported 10,265 new infections on Wednesday, with doctors calling for a ban on mass events and more mandatory mask-wearing.
The number of confirmed cases rivals the 11,265 peak during the country's third wave, in a country with few restrictions and a vaccination rate below the European average - with 60% fully jabbed compared to 66% across the EU.
Hungary, which has a population of about 10 million, requires mask-wearing on public transport and in hospitals, but has no other Covid measures in place.
Instead, Prime Minister Viktor Orban has urged people to get vaccinated, making the jab compulsory for workers at state organisations and empowering private sector companies to require vaccination.
The Hungarian Medical Chamber, which represents doctors, called for masks to be mandatory in all enclosed spaces, mass events to be banned and for proof of vaccination or immunity to be required for entry to restaurants, cinemas and theatres.
The government has said it is monitoring the situation and will consider further measures "if necessary".
Czechs bar unvaccinated from public events
The Czech Republic will ban people
who have not been vaccinated or have not recovered from
Covid from accessing public events and services
from Monday, Prime Minister Andrej Babis has announced.
The tightening of restrictions already in place - expected to be approved by the full cabinet on Thursday - come after a record 22,479 cases on Tuesday.
Negative tests will no longer be
enough to enter events and service
establishments, Babis said on television.
The move will be controversial in a country which already has a vocal anti-lockdown and anti-vax movement.
A total of 58% of the overall population are now fully vaccinated, below the EU average of 65%.
It comes after Austria entered a controversial lockdown for those not fully vaccinated on Monday.
Instead, they need to buy a lateral flow test - using the free NHS ones is not permitted - and take it two days after arrival.
Everyone arriving in the UK needs to fill out a passenger locator form.
Unvaccinated people aged over 18 need to self-isolate for 10 days after arrival at the address on their passenger locator form.
They also need to take a test three days before travelling to the UK, on day two and on day eight.
UK travel rules have been 'excessive for too long', say airlines
MPs have been hearing from airline representatives, who have been making the case that UK rules on international travel have been damaging the industry.
Willie Walsh, director-general of the International Air Transport Association, told the Transport Select Committee that the testing and quarantine requirements had been "excessive for too long" and there was "no justification" to continue requiring tests.
"The recovery is definitely being hampered by the bureaucracy associated with UK travel, where a lot of other countries have simplified their procedures," he said.
Airlines UK told the committee that the country had a "lost summer" when Europe unlocked much quicker, meaning the UK aviation industry recovered more slowly.
The Airport Operators Association said while European airports were working at 60% or 70% of capacity over summer, in the UK they "struggled to get above the low double digit percentages".
What's been happening today?
If you're just joining us, here's a quick recap of the main headlines so far today:
As we've been hearing, much of Europe is facing a surge in cases and this has been blamed partly on low vaccine take-up in several countries. So what is the vaccination rate across Europe?
Well, this varies. The UK has administered 160.1 vaccine doses per 100 people, while Poland, the Czech Republic and Austria, which are experiencing surges in Covid cases, have rates of 105.6, 119.2 and 135.5 respectively.
You can find out the progress of the vaccine rollout in any country or territory by using our look-up tool.
Correction: This post has been amended to
clarify the UK has administered 160.1 vaccine doses per 100 people.
How do infection rates in the UK and Europe compare?
For much of the late summer and early autumn, the UK was an outlier in Europe with infection rates stabilising at a high level, while they fell significantly across much of the continent.
But in recent weeks, as UK infections have stayed broadly stable with some fluctuations up and down, several European nations have seen cases surge to their highest rates in the pandemic.
That's what led UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to warn of "storm clouds gathering" over Europe, as he called on people to get their booster jabs in case a similar surge hit Britain.
The number of people testing positive each day in the UK is already more than 500 per million. But in parts of central Europe like Austria, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Slovenia, it is at least double that rate.
Countries such as Belgium, the Netherlands and Ireland have also surged ahead of the UK in recent weeks, with case rates of more than 1,000 per million people, 900 per million people and 800 per million respectively.
Germany has a lower infection rate, but the trajectory has been causing concern among officials there.
However, other countries such as France, Italy and Spain have low infection rates and have only seen the first signs of an upswing.
Among the explanations for the differences are differing behaviour as socialising indoors becomes more common in winter and the levels of immunity, which vary according to the level of vaccination, the number of previous infections and how much immunity has waned.
Fourth wave hitting us with 'full force' - Merkel
As Germany grapples with record Covid cases, Chancellor Angela Merkel has described the situation as "dramatic".
"The fourth wave is hitting our country with full force," she tells a congress of German city mayors.
"The number of daily new infections is higher than ever before... and the daily death toll is also frightening."
"It is not at all too late to decide for a first vaccination," she adds.
The Robert Koch Institute reports that cases in Germany have increased by 52,826 as the pandemic's fourth wave tightens its grip on Europe.
The central government and leaders of Germany's 16 states are due to meet this week to discuss new national restrictions, as the seven-day infection rate hits a new peak for the 10th consecutive day.
There are also concerns that Germany's renowned Christmas markets could be cancelled for a second year running.
Austria hits daily infection record
Austria has hit a new daily record for Covid infections.
Daily infections rose to 14,416 on Wednesday, official data
showed, the first time they have passed the 14,000 mark.
It comes three days into a controversial lockdown
for those not fully vaccinated aimed at halting the surge.
About two million
people are not fully vaccinated and can now only leave their homes for a
limited number of reasons including going to work, shopping for essentials and
"stretching your legs".
