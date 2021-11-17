Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

For the past week German infection rates have hit one record after another. On Wednesday more than 52,000 new infections were recorded, the highest Germany has seen in the pandemic, with 294 deaths.

The overall death toll and the infection rate in relation to the population are both still lower than in the UK.

But unlike in the UK, the situation here is getting worse, prompting Chancellor Angela Merkel to call it an “emergency”.

So far hospitals are not overwhelmed, but intensive care beds are filling up, mostly with unvaccinated patients. So Mrs Merkel has called on anyone who has not had the jab to come forward. Around 67% of the German population are fully vaccinated, but the booster programme has had a slow start.

With many regions now only allowing vaccinated people access to most services, including bars, cafes, hairdressers and gyms, officials are hoping that might persuade anyone still hesitant to get the vaccine.