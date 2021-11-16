PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Health Minister Robin Swann has said "now is the time" for a phased introduction of a mandatory Covid-19 passport scheme in Northern Ireland.

The Northern Ireland Executive will discuss the proposal later and Mr Swann's call follows what he said was "high community transmission" of Covid and the increasing pressure on hospitals.

Political opinion is divided on the passports issue, with DUP assembly members opposed and Sinn Féin saying it will be guided by health advice.

Mr Swann's announcement came on the same day as a second ambulance diversion was put in place at Craigavon Area Hospital - the second time in 24 hours that it had to implement measures due to "extreme pressure" on its wards.

