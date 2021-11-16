Shoppers
Number of UK workers hits 29m after end of furlough

  1. Call for NI to have mandatory Covid passport scheme

    Health Minister Robin Swann says he would do all he could to avoid another NI lockdown
    Copyright: PA Media

    Health Minister Robin Swann has said "now is the time" for a phased introduction of a mandatory Covid-19 passport scheme in Northern Ireland.

    The Northern Ireland Executive will discuss the proposal later and Mr Swann's call follows what he said was "high community transmission" of Covid and the increasing pressure on hospitals.

    Political opinion is divided on the passports issue, with DUP assembly members opposed and Sinn Féin saying it will be guided by health advice.

    Mr Swann's announcement came on the same day as a second ambulance diversion was put in place at Craigavon Area Hospital - the second time in 24 hours that it had to implement measures due to "extreme pressure" on its wards.

    You can read more about the Covid situation in Northern Ireland here.

  2. Scotland's first minister due to give update on Covid restrictions

    QR code on phone
    Copyright: PA Media

    Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is due to reveal this afternoon whether Covid restrictions, including the vaccine passport scheme, will be extended.

    It follows a warning from Scotland's chief medical officer last week that case numbers are rising again.

    Sturgeon will update MSPs after her cabinet reviews the latest advice and data.

    The Scottish Chambers of Commerce says further restrictions could put thousands of firms and jobs at risk.

    While Covid case numbers remain much lower than during the recent peak in August and infection rates are lower than in other parts of the UK, they remain at a relatively high level and there has been a steady increase in recent weeks.

    Read more

  3. UK employment 'well above' pre-pandemic levels - ONS

    Waiter
    Copyright: Getty Images

    We received the latest employment statistics earlier from the Office for National Statistics, which show the number of UK workers on company payrolls rose by 160,000 last month.

    The ONS says the number of payrolled workers rose by 0.6% between September and October to 29.3 million - "well above" levels seen before the pandemic struck.

    It says its survey responses so far suggest only a small number of redundancies have been made among the 1.1 million still on furlough when the scheme closed in September.

    "It might take a few months to see the full impact of furlough coming to an end, as people who lost their jobs at the end of September could still be receiving redundancy pay," Sam Beckett, ONS head of economic statistics, says.

    "However, October's early estimate shows the number of people on the payroll rose strongly on the month and stands well above its pre-pandemic level."

