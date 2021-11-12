Madagascar minister seeks 'real engagement' from biggest polluters
A minister from Madagascar - the Indian Ocean island deemed the first country suffering from climate
change-induced famine - says “more positive engagement” is needed on the final
day of COP26 to avoid a global climate catastrophe.
Dr Baomiavotse Vahinala
Raharinirina, Madagascar's environment minister, told the Today programme countries such as hers are still waiting for a “more optimistic commitment” and “real
engagement” from the world’s biggest polluters.
Tens of thousands of people
in Madagascar are already suffering catastrophic levels of hunger and food insecurity after a four-year drought that has devastated
isolated farming communities in the south of the country, leaving families to
scavenge for insects to survive.
Although the government is
building a pipeline to divert water to regions in dire need of it, Dr Raharinirina
says finance from richer countries is urgently needed to help with
infrastructure and new forms of “resilient agriculture” which can adapt to higher
temperatures and less water.
“We are not the only one, Kenya
is also living the same thing,” she adds. Projections for the next decade are “very
negative”, she says, with large-scale climate migration already under way.
I want to remind people that Madagascar is 5% of the global biodiversity so there is a real danger here. The forests of Madagascar have to mitigate against the global issues of climate change." from Dr Baomiavotse Vahinala Raharinirina Madagascar environment minister
I want to remind people that Madagascar is 5% of the global biodiversity so there is a real danger here. The forests of Madagascar have to mitigate against the global issues of climate change.”
What specific things have already been agreed at COP26?
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
We'd forgive you if you were feeling a little confused reading this morning about a new "draft agreement". After all, you've probably heard about lots of agreements already announced at this summit.
That's because lots of countries have banded together to make announcements on what they are going to do in specific areas to reduce emissions.
The key thing to remember is that these agreements already announced have not involved all of the 196 countries represented in Glasgow.
The draft text this morning, however, does need to be approved by each and every party in a very formal process - which is why it's taking so long.
With that explanation out of the way - here are some of the other agreements we've had at COP26:
The US and China agreed to work together this decade to limit global temperature rise to 1.5C
More than 100 world leaders promised to end and reverse deforestation by 2030, including Brazil, home to the Amazon rainforest
The US and the EU announced a global partnership to cut emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, by 2030
More than 40 countries committed to move away from coal - but the world's biggest users such as China and the US did not sign up
Some new pots of money were announced to help developing countries adapt to climate change and deal with the damage and loss it brings - but many say it's not enough
A new alliance saw a small group of countries commit to setting a date to ending oil and gas use but the UK wasn't part of it
The draft agreement published this morning has "inched forward" negotiations, according to Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.
Speaking to the BBC's Adam Fleming, the SNP politician says the "upside" of the document is that it "clearly recognises" the 1.5C limit on global warming, as well as wording on compensation for nations who suffer "loss and damage" of climate change.
However, Sturgeon points out a lack of firm commitment on the $100bn (nearly £74bn at today's exchange rates) developing nations have called for in support.
"Although there is a recognition that 1.5 degrees is the goal, we're way off track to actually meet that," she adds.
"We're still on track for a world of 2.4 degrees global warming, for many parts of the world that is a death sentence."
Analysis
Text feels like it's getting stronger
Matt McGrath and Roger Harrabin
BBC environment correspondent and environment analyst reporting from Glasgow
There’s a general feeling that the text has mainly been strengthened overnight.
The wording over getting nations to make deeper emissions cuts next year is stronger. If this text gets through, ministers will be gathering again with more to offer.
There is more contrition over failing to deliver the promised $100bn finance to poor countries - the text expresses "deep regret".
The UK Presidency thought the clause on coal might not survive – but it has, with a small downward tweak.
This will make it very hard to finance new coal power stations.
Language on transparency is stronger – nations must be seen to be delivering on their promises.
The idea of compensating vulnerable nations for loss and damage due to extreme events is coming up the agenda.
One possible sticking point though is whether there is there enough on the need for trillions of dollars in the future to protect vulnerable nations
What actually is this text and what are the sticking points?
The draft agreement - also called a "cover decision" - is the second version of the deal which could be agreed by all 196 countries taking part in COP26.
Governments and representatives have been hammering out the wording around tricky issues since the first draft was published on Wednesday.
A key sticking point has been climate finance - the money promised by richer countries to poorer countries to fight climate change.
It is controversial because developed countries are responsible for most greenhouse gas emissions but developing countries will see the worst effects of climate change.
As we've mentioned already the line about fossil fuels in the first draft has been weakened. It was the first inclusion of a reference to fossil fuels in a UN decision document of this type, but was expected to get fierce pushback from countries like Saudi Arabia and Russia.
A long day ahead
Helen Briggs
Environment correspondent in Glasgow
This is meant to be the final day of negotiations
- unless of course the talks go into extra time, as many previous climate summits have
done.
The COP26 president,
Alok Sharma, wants to stick to a deadline of 18:00GMT on Friday, but many
divisions remain over the text that will form the main outcome of the talks.
The endgame rests on intense diplomacy by ministers, who
will meet during the day to try to hammer out any final issues. The text needs to to be
agreed by all parties and nothing will be a done deal until the gavel goes down.
'Promises ring hollow' on fossil fuels - UN Secretary General
The UN's Secretary General António Guterres has warned the aim of reducing global warming to 1.5C is currently on "life support".
Speaking to the Associated Press news Agency last night, before the latest draft agreement was published, he emphasised promises to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are pointless while governments around the word persist with investment in fossil fuels.
"Promises ring hollow when the fossil fuels industry still receives trillions in subsidies," Guterres says.
He describes the announcements of the summit released so far as insufficient, adding: "We know what must be done."
However, Guterres argues there is hope "until the last moment" of the conference.
Watering down of language on coal and fossil fuels
The US and China agreed to work together this decade to limit global temperature rise to 1.5C
-
More than 100 world leaders promised to end and reverse deforestation by 2030, including Brazil, home to the Amazon rainforest
-
The US and the EU announced a global partnership to cut emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, by 2030
-
More than 40 countries committed to move away from coal - but the world's biggest users such as China and the US did not sign up
-
Some new pots of money were announced to help developing countries adapt to climate change and deal with the damage and loss it brings - but many say it's not enough
-
A new alliance saw a small group of countries commit to setting a date to ending oil and gas use but the UK wasn't part of it
Madagascar minister seeks 'real engagement' from biggest polluters
A minister from Madagascar - the Indian Ocean island deemed the first country suffering from climate change-induced famine - says “more positive engagement” is needed on the final day of COP26 to avoid a global climate catastrophe.
Dr Baomiavotse Vahinala Raharinirina, Madagascar's environment minister, told the Today programme countries such as hers are still waiting for a “more optimistic commitment” and “real engagement” from the world’s biggest polluters.
Tens of thousands of people in Madagascar are already suffering catastrophic levels of hunger and food insecurity after a four-year drought that has devastated isolated farming communities in the south of the country, leaving families to scavenge for insects to survive.
Although the government is building a pipeline to divert water to regions in dire need of it, Dr Raharinirina says finance from richer countries is urgently needed to help with infrastructure and new forms of “resilient agriculture” which can adapt to higher temperatures and less water.
“We are not the only one, Kenya is also living the same thing,” she adds. Projections for the next decade are “very negative”, she says, with large-scale climate migration already under way.
What specific things have already been agreed at COP26?
We'd forgive you if you were feeling a little confused reading this morning about a new "draft agreement". After all, you've probably heard about lots of agreements already announced at this summit.
That's because lots of countries have banded together to make announcements on what they are going to do in specific areas to reduce emissions.
The key thing to remember is that these agreements already announced have not involved all of the 196 countries represented in Glasgow.
The draft text this morning, however, does need to be approved by each and every party in a very formal process - which is why it's taking so long.
With that explanation out of the way - here are some of the other agreements we've had at COP26:
Draft agreement 'inched forward' negotiations - Sturgeon
The draft agreement published this morning has "inched forward" negotiations, according to Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.
Speaking to the BBC's Adam Fleming, the SNP politician says the "upside" of the document is that it "clearly recognises" the 1.5C limit on global warming, as well as wording on compensation for nations who suffer "loss and damage" of climate change.
However, Sturgeon points out a lack of firm commitment on the $100bn (nearly £74bn at today's exchange rates) developing nations have called for in support.
"Although there is a recognition that 1.5 degrees is the goal, we're way off track to actually meet that," she adds.
"We're still on track for a world of 2.4 degrees global warming, for many parts of the world that is a death sentence."
Text feels like it's getting stronger
Matt McGrath and Roger Harrabin
BBC environment correspondent and environment analyst reporting from Glasgow
There’s a general feeling that the text has mainly been strengthened overnight.
The wording over getting nations to make deeper emissions cuts next year is stronger. If this text gets through, ministers will be gathering again with more to offer.
There is more contrition over failing to deliver the promised $100bn finance to poor countries - the text expresses "deep regret".
The UK Presidency thought the clause on coal might not survive – but it has, with a small downward tweak.
This will make it very hard to finance new coal power stations.
Language on transparency is stronger – nations must be seen to be delivering on their promises.
The idea of compensating vulnerable nations for loss and damage due to extreme events is coming up the agenda.
One possible sticking point though is whether there is there enough on the need for trillions of dollars in the future to protect vulnerable nations
What actually is this text and what are the sticking points?
The draft agreement - also called a "cover decision" - is the second version of the deal which could be agreed by all 196 countries taking part in COP26.
Governments and representatives have been hammering out the wording around tricky issues since the first draft was published on Wednesday.
A key sticking point has been climate finance - the money promised by richer countries to poorer countries to fight climate change.
It is controversial because developed countries are responsible for most greenhouse gas emissions but developing countries will see the worst effects of climate change.
As we've mentioned already the line about fossil fuels in the first draft has been weakened. It was the first inclusion of a reference to fossil fuels in a UN decision document of this type, but was expected to get fierce pushback from countries like Saudi Arabia and Russia.
A long day ahead
Helen Briggs
Environment correspondent in Glasgow
This is meant to be the final day of negotiations - unless of course the talks go into extra time, as many previous climate summits have done.
The COP26 president, Alok Sharma, wants to stick to a deadline of 18:00GMT on Friday, but many divisions remain over the text that will form the main outcome of the talks.
The endgame rests on intense diplomacy by ministers, who will meet during the day to try to hammer out any final issues. The text needs to to be agreed by all parties and nothing will be a done deal until the gavel goes down.
'Promises ring hollow' on fossil fuels - UN Secretary General
The UN's Secretary General António Guterres has warned the aim of reducing global warming to 1.5C is currently on "life support".
Speaking to the Associated Press news Agency last night, before the latest draft agreement was published, he emphasised promises to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are pointless while governments around the word persist with investment in fossil fuels.
"Promises ring hollow when the fossil fuels industry still receives trillions in subsidies," Guterres says.
He describes the announcements of the summit released so far as insufficient, adding: "We know what must be done."
However, Guterres argues there is hope "until the last moment" of the conference.
Watering down of language on coal and fossil fuels
As we’ve mentioned the climate summit's new draft agreements have been published.
We are going through the documents now to see what has changed but among the initial rewrites is a weakening of a line on the phasing out of fossil fuels.
The previous version called upon parties to "accelerate the phasing-out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuels".
But this has been changed to call for “accelerating the phaseout of unabated coal power and of inefficient subsidies for fossil fuels”.
Unabated coal is coal produced without the use of technology to capture the emitted carbon.
This bit of the text also calls on parties to accelerate the development and deployment of technologies and policies to transition towards low-emission energy systems.
While this is likely to be seen as a blow there is a strengthening of the language on bringing countries back to do better next year. It now says "requests" rather than "urges".
There is also stronger language about helping and paying poorer countries to fight climate change.
Good morning and welcome
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the final scheduled day of the COP26 summit.
The conference has been described as the “last chance saloon” but talks remain in the balance with growing fears that the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5C is unlikely to be met.
UN Secretary General António Guterres has told the Associated Press news agency that goal was on "life support".
Money remains one of the key issues, with advisers to COP26 president Alok Sharma calling for more finance for developing nations impacted by climate change.
Negotiators have spent the night hammering out a new draft agreement which has just been published.
Our experts are examining the wording of the new draft - we'll bring you updates soon.
And we’ll be bringing you updates throughout the day as negotiations go down to the final hours.