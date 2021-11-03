Video content Video caption: Coronavirus: Beijing's back and forth lockdown Coronavirus: Beijing's back and forth lockdown

In China, strict lockdowns are continuing as part of the country's plan to hit zero cases by the time it hosts the Winter Olympics in February.

At one primary school, dozens of children were held inside for hours after it was locked down because a staff member tested positive.

A large group of parents gathered outside the school, anxiously waiting for news which did not come until almost midnight.

The children were tested and, according to local site Jimu News, the school principal finally emerged at around 23:30 local time and told parents that some children would have to go into quarantine.

More here.