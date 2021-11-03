GP Dr Rosemary Leonard has been speaking to BBC Breakfast this morning about the Covid situation in her area.
Hospitalisations are creeping up, she says.
"We’re seeing a lot of
Covid cases - particularly in young people who are yet to be vaccinated, but also unfortunately
some older people who have not been vaccinated are
being admitted to hospital," she says.
"The vast number of these admissions are in
unvaccinated people but some of the extremely vulnerable also unfortunately are
now catching Covid."
She's calling for a "rethink" on masks - urging people to wear them, not just to stop Covid but also coughs and colds as there's a "huge spike" in them.
"We are incredibly busy," she adds.
What is the latest Covid news in the UK?
The number of daily cases in the UK remains high, with a further 33,865 cases, plus 293 new deaths, announced yesterday
Cases in the UK are falling though - down just over 10% week-on-week
A member of the group of scientists advising the government on coronavirus, Sir Jeremy Farrar has stepped down from his role - warning the pandemic was "a long way from over".
-
Meanwhile MPs will be asked to consider a bill to prevent future emergency school closures in the House of Commons later today.
China school keeps children in overnight after one Covid case
In China, strict lockdowns are continuing as part of the country's plan to hit zero cases by the time it hosts the Winter Olympics in February.
At one primary school, dozens of children were held inside for hours after it was locked down because a staff member tested positive.
A large group of parents gathered outside the school, anxiously waiting for news which did not come until almost midnight.
The children were tested and, according to local site Jimu News, the school principal finally emerged at around 23:30 local time and told parents that some children would have to go into quarantine.
More here.
Let's have a rethink on wearing masks - GP
Good morning
Thank you for joining us for our coronavirus live page - this morning we've got a special question and answer session with the deputy chief medical officer for England, Jonathan Van-Tam.
He will be speaking on BBC Breakfast and BBC Radio 5 Live from 08:30 GMT.
If you have a Covid question you'd like him to answer, you can reply to this tweet or use the #AskJVT hashtag.