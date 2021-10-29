Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Former world leaders are calling on the UK and other rich countries to immediately airlift millions of surplus Covid vaccines to less developed nations.

They say it would be unethical for doses to be wasted while thousands are dying with the virus every day.

The call comes in a letter, organised by former prime minister Gordon Brown.

It is addressed to Italian PM Mario Draghi, who is hosting the G20 group of major economies in Rome this weekend.

The letter says that between them the US, EU, UK and Canada will have 240 million unused vaccines by the end of this month, which could be airlifted immediately to countries most in need.