Rishi Sunak might liken himself to a reluctant taxman, but his strategic decision has been to spend at the same time as keeping borrowing down, so taxation has taken the hit.

There are four big figures that tell the broad story here.

A significant spike in inflation to higher than 4%, and set to last a year or so, partly reflects rising energy and fuel prices.

Taxation as a proportion of the economy at 36.2% is at its highest level since the 1950s Labour Atlee government.

Spending as a proportion of the economy, at nearly 42%, is at its highest sustained level since the 1970s.

The really good news is that unemployment is now forecast to peak at 5.2%.

To be clear, this would have been scarcely believable 18 months ago and is the best measure of the pandemic economic rescue plan's success.

Read more from Faisal here.