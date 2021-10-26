Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

A significant number of Scots most at risk from Covid are still waiting for a booster jab despite receiving their second dose more than six months ago.

Just over 616,000 people in the top priority vaccine groups are now due their booster - but only 511,807 jabs have been given, figures show.

Scientists say an effective pre-winter booster programme is vital to protect those most vulnerable from Covid.

The Scottish government says its booster programme was "on track".

There is no breakdown available in Scotland on who the third doses have been given to, but as with the initial vaccine programme, the highest priority groups are being targeted first.