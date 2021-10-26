Just over 616,000 people in the top priority vaccine groups are now due their booster - but only 511,807 jabs have been given, figures show.
Scientists say an effective pre-winter booster programme is vital to protect those most vulnerable from Covid.
The Scottish government says its booster programme was "on track".
There is no breakdown available in Scotland on who the third doses have been given to, but as with the initial vaccine programme, the highest priority groups are being targeted first.
Public seem to think Covid 'all over', public health boss says
Although we've heard this morning that the number of Covid cases appear to have slowed or could be starting to fall in England, Lancashire County Council's director of public health warns "we are certainly hitting the icy roads again".
Sakthi
Karunanithi tells BBC Radio 4’s Today programme the area’s hospital is “busy”, saying: “A month
ago we’d have 30 cases a day, now we’re seeing in the 50s.”
He
says he finds himself “in the middle of an increasing dissonance between
professionals experiencing what they are in the hospital, the public attitude
and how we all have behaved and are behaving”, compared to last year when “we
seemed to be very unified”.
“If
you look at how the general public out there perceive the stage we are in, you
can believe they think it’s all over,” Karunanithi says.
It "will be a very rare sight” to see people wearing face masks in the supermarket or
on public transport, he says, adding: “We all need to be taking our own precautions
in crowded places.”
He
says the vaccines are not a “magic bullet” and the country needs to use “everything
we have in our armoury” such as ventilation or handwashing to combat the virus in addition to the jabs.
How might Covid in England pan out this winter?
Nick Triggle
Health Correspondent
This model, based on estimated total infections rather than those that come forward for testing and get reported in daily data, comes from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), which is just one of the groups that feeds into the government.
It is certainly the most optimistic at the moment, although what is noticeable is that the others produced by Imperial College London and University of Warwick also point to some degree of decrease being the most realistic scenario.
To understand why this may happen, you have to look at what has been driving the infection rates in recent weeks.
During the summer, rising infections were being recorded largely in older teenagers, and then, since school returned, the high rates have been sustained by younger teenagers.
In the most recent week, nearly half of cases have been in the under-20s.
This has happened with relatively little spillover into older age groups. Once the virus had passed through these groups, who after all were the people least protected by the vaccine, there was always going to be a drop-off in infection levels because of the high levels of natural immunity acquired.
That in turn reduces that relatively small risk of infections being passed on to older age groups, while the rollout of boosters tops up their protection levels.
Rising Covid cases have been putting both the NHS and ministers under huge pressure.
But could this be about to change - and change quite dramatically?
It is dangerous to read too much into a few days of data - especially given the way infection levels in the south-west of England have been skewed by the lab test failings. But the recent rise that has caused so much concern does appear to have slowed and maybe is starting to drop in England.
And despite all the talk about the need for the government to introduce Plan B - working from home, mandatory mask wearing and vaccine passports - there is actually a school of thought that we may be on the brink of seeing infection levels plummet.
Modelling done for the government suggests cases and deaths could soon start to fall dramatically.
That though is dependent on a number of factors, including the vast majority of over-50s coming forward for their boosters, and a degree of cautious behaviour throughout winter when it comes to mixing and socialising.
Biden sets new rules as air travel to the US reopens
The White House has outlined new rules for foreign travellers to the US, as flight restrictions lift for the first time since the pandemic began in 2020.
The plan to reopen the US border next month to foreign flights includes a requirement that almost all foreign visitors be vaccinated against Covid.
The current US travel ban includes include dozens of countries, including the UK, much of Europe, China and India.
The travel industry has been asking for US President Joe Biden to lift the ban.
The proclamation signed by Biden on Monday says that airlines will be required to check travellers' vaccination status before they can board departing planes.
Read more about the changing rules here.
UK economy ‘back on track’ despite pandemic - Sunak
Millions of public sector workers are in line for a pay rise, with the announcement from Chancellor Rishi Sunak that the UK economy is “firmly back on track” despite the pandemic.
Sunak will confirm the year-long public sector pay freeze is set to be lifted in his Budget statement tomorrow.
The move will affect workers including teachers, nurses, police and armed forces personnel.
The chancellor had “paused” public sector pay rises for 2021/22, with the exception of the NHS and those earning less than £24,000, after borrowing during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Sunak says it is “right” that frontline workers will “see their wages rise” with the economy bouncing back after the lifting of virus restrictions.
Read more in our story here
