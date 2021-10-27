Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham has suggested there may be a u-turn on the cut to universal credit in today's budget.

"We're hearing that there's going to be a change - particularly for those on universal credit in work," Burnham tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

"That is a credit to the Labour Party, that has campaigned on that particular issue. I hope that is the rabbit that's in his hat today," he says.

"If he's going to do that, it's the right thing to do - this pandemic is not over, people are still feeling its impact."

